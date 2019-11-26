7 Ways To Make Your Event Stand Out From The Crowd

So, you want to make your event stand out from the crowd? Luckily for you, we have all the event must-have information to help ensure that your event is a success. From involving social media, to purchasing promotional lanyards to help visitors identify your team, here’s what you need to know!

Promotional Lanyards

Promotional lanyards are a simple and effective way you can make your event stand out from the crowd. It’s a subtle yet powerful way to get your brand noticed without directly targeting your audience. Promotional lanyards can also be used to hold keys and other items such as ID cards helping the people who are attending your event understand where you rank in terms of job and role.

Giveaways

The next step to making your event stand out from the crowd is to arrange a giveaway or handout other promotional items that people may find useful such as a portable powerpack to charge their mobile phone or a set of branded earphones. Afterall, everybody loves a freebie from time to time!

Give People What They Want

You may have the perfect event planned, but if it’s not what your customers want, it may not be as successful as you hoped. In order to combat this, you need to make sure that you are giving people what they want – instead of what you think they want. This way, you can confidently tick everything off your list.

Offer Something Exclusively

In addition to giving people what they want, it’s a good idea to offer something exclusive throughout your event. From unique discount codes, to other one-time only deals, offering something exclusive will help to make your event memorable. This is especially important if you are hosting a launch event, as you want to make sure that your product or service is presented in the best possible way.

Have Fun!

Organising an event can be stressful, so it’s important to have fun and express yourself where possible and, most importantly, be human. A human touch really can make all the difference, so make sure that your team enjoy themselves!

Involve Social Media

Social media can be an excellent selling point for your brand, helping you to reach an even wider audience in addition to the people present at your event. Setting up your very own hashtag is just one way you can make your event stand out from the crowd, whilst gaining followers and generating more engagement on the likes of Twitter, LinkedIn and even Instagram.

Provide A Place To Sit Down & Retreat

Depending on the duration of your event, providing your attendees with a comfortable place to retreat could be the perfect way to ensure that it is suitable for all visitors. It provides people with the chance to unwind and reflect on what they have learnt throughout the day in order to get ready to do it all over again.

Whilst there are a number of different ways you can make your event stand out from the crowd, these are just a handful of tips to help get yours off the ground.