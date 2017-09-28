7th Annual NW Regional Crisis Intervention Team Conference in Bend

The 7th Annual Northwest Regional Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Conference will be held in Bend on October 3-5 at The Riverhouse on the Deschutes Conference Center in Bend. Presentations/sessions focus on mental health issues in communities, specialized crisis response, and criminal justice/behavioral health partnerships.

Conference attendees include law enforcement, corrections, parole and probation, mental health professionals and mental health advocates from Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. The CIT Annual Awards Banquet will be held on Wednesday, October 4.

The conference and awards banquet are hosted by Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST), Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission and the CIT Statewide and CIT-King CO Programs, King County Behavioral Health and Recovery Division, CIT-King CO Coordinators Committee, FBI — Seattle CAAA, Portland Police Bureau Behavioral Health Unit, Marion County Crisis Outreach Response Team, Greater Oregon Behavioral Health, Inc. (GOBHI), and the Oregon CIT Center of Excellence (CITCOE). CIT International board members will also be present to recognize the nominees.

The awards banquet will recognize nominees in the following categories:

* 2017 CIT Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

* 2017 CIT Corrections Officer of the Year

* 2017 CIT Non-Commissioned Staff of the Year

* 2017 CIT Mental Health Practitioner of the Year

* 2017 CIT Agency Executive of the Year

* 2017 CIT Supervisor of the Year

* 2017 CIT Coordinator of the Year

* 2017 CIT Instructor/Trainer of the Year

* 2017 CIT Community Resource of the Year

The awards banquet begins at 5:00 PM with the awards presentations at 7:00 PM, followed by a silent auction for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

If you have any further questions or need further information email rwright@cjtc.state.wa.us.

Eriks Gabliks, Director

Department of Public Safety Standards and Training

Phone: 503-378-2332

E-Mail: eriks.gabliks@state.or.us