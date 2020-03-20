8 Useful Tips to Keep Your Company’s Data Safe

Photo by Liam Tucker on Unsplash

With modern technology evolving, most businesses rely on storing their data online or through a server connected to the internet. The stormtrooper on your desk might protect your computer in your office but it has no power on the web.

It’s important to make sure your data is secure. There is a ton of software available that makes this possible. Even when having the best security software on your computers in the office, including your server, your data is still vulnerable.

Here are 8 tips to help keep your business safe and to avoid data loss. Whether you’re in Wellington, New Zealand or Cape Town, South Africa, you’ll need more than a clumsy stormtrooper at your desktop computer.

1. Backup to Go Forward

We all know that the first question asked by an IT guy is, “Did you backup all your data?”. It’s a basic task that is needed with all data no matter how big or small your company is.

These days we don’t even need to schedule manual backing up of data as everything can be automated, either online or onto servers. Keep backing up daily. Sometimes, even hourly backups are advised. Business data protection is very important because data is seen as an asst. So be sure to backup safely.

2. Email Safety

Sharing emails between coworkers on free mail accounts is not always safe. Make sure your business uses a paid service for your mailing system. Keep your data safe by using a trusted service provider.

3. Encrypt Your Data

When data gets sent from your computer to a server or online to a client, your files need to be encrypted. Encryption protects your data from outside intrusion. Without encryption anyone can have access to your data making your business especially vulnerable to online attacks.

4. Surfing the Net

It’s all fun and games when surfing the internet, watching funny videos or streaming the new Star Wars movie. What you don’t think about is your web browser’s security. Is it protecting your data from viruses?

There are files that contain viruses that may spread on your computer—either destroying all your data or stealing it. Is that free movie worth the risk of your company’s data?

Only use sites that have HTTPS instead of an unencrypted HTTP. A way to look for this is usually in the form of a closed lock icon on the left of the URL. Learn how to protect your website and stay a step ahead of the criminals.

5. Use a Server

Your data is safer with you, under your own control. Using a cloud-based service is not as safe as what you might have imagined. There are sources that may have access to your data when storing it online. While it sounds very convenient to use a cloud-based service, it can be risky business.

An alternative: use your own server to store data and only use cloud-based services for quick data transfers or stored settings for cellphones, laptops or desktop computers. But make sure these devices use encryption to keep any data safe from outside attacks.

6. Encrypting Your Drives

We already covered the encryption of online and server data but what about your flash drive? Imaginge you lose your USB drive with important and classified data on it. Did you do encryption on the files, making it impossible for others to access your data?

7. Passwords

You shall not pass! Oh, you forgot your password again. Protecting your passwords is of utmost importance to keep your data safe. It is recommended to change your passwords and pin codes every three months.

There are hackers out there that might find your data valuable. They can run systems nonstop for weeks trying to crack your password. When you change your password, the chances of them successfully cracking it gets slimmer.

8. Social Media Safety

Unless your company relies on social media for business, avoid social media altogether and have a policy in place. Be sure not to share sensitive data with the public that may cause harm to your business’ data.

[Conclusion]

So, you’ve come up with a checklist for the safety of your company, then all systems crash and you lose all your data. Luckily there are companies that do data recovery Cape Town and Sydney and all other major cities’ businesses can count on. No matter where you are in the world, they can help you recover your own information.

Always be sure to set up extensive security measures to protect your business’ sensitive information. Even though the option to recover data is available, it’s in your best interest to do all that you can to keep your data safe and secure from the very start.