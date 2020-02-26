8 Ways to Improve Your SEO in 2020

Some people spend thousands of dollars on a website and struggle to secure any sales after months of being online. However, almost all companies, regardless of size, can attract paying customers to their website by concentrating on search engine optimisation (SEO).

As you might already know, SEO refers to the process of enhancing your website’s visibility on the search engines. One aspect of that is creating campaigns to earn first-page positions for broad, sales-related keywords, but it can take months to appear in the top results for high-traffic search terms.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to maximise your search engine visibility and drive traffic to your website quickly. And, it’s easy to reach customers without going over budget. Below, we look at just eight ways in which you can start reaching more people with your products or services.

Target long-tail keywords

You might have to compete with thousands of other companies for first-page positions when it comes to high-traffic keywords. Eventually, you’ll want to rank highly for broad keywords that directly relate to your services, but you can get people onto your website by publishing blogs that target specific queries, helping you rank for long-tail keywords that often have high conversion rates.

Develop a content calendar

If you want Google and users to take your website seriously, you need to remain active by posting blogs frequently and updating your content. To avoid running out of article ideas, you might want to spend time creating a long-term content calendar. Create a content plan that spans month, and you’ll have a new and unique topic to write about every week. The more you post, the more opportunities you create to appear on the search engines.

Include links to your website on social media posts

There are many Google ranking factors with which you need to be aware. But undoubtedly, how much traffic you receive affects your position in the results pages. Don’t just publish a blog and hope people will find it on the search engines. Increase your number of views by advertising your content on social media. You can update your followers while encouraging shares and likes for free. However, you should remember that a small investment in online advertising can pay dividends.

Always give people reasons to stay on your website

Keeping people on your website is crucial with regards to search engine optimisation. You should always be thinking of ways to guide readers to new content once they reach your site. It’s a good idea to cluster blogs into topics and subtopics so that you can include links to related internal blogs within each of your articles. When it comes to SEO in Australia, many companies struggle to minimise their bounce rates. Outshine them by holding people’s attention, and you might start to outrank them.

Perfect your written content

Including internal links to related blogs within your articles is one effective way to maximise your engagement metrics. But you’ll only be able to encourage people to read more of your content if your writing is high quality, to the point and useful. Always think about what your customers want to get from your content. If they’re just searching for information, try to capture them as a lead, but don’t be too sales-focused in your guides.

Earn backlinks

The search engines like websites that they deem as trustworthy. But how can a search engine know whether or not a website is an authoritative source of information? Google’s crawlers take note of how many backlinks you have to your website. Add hyperlinks to your content, and you’ll rise through the ranks quickly.

Take advantage of paid advertising

So many people read about the free ways to market your business online that they either neglect paid advertising or assume it’s a poor investment. In reality, a small investment can pay dividends. Social media allows you to create highly targeted ads and get them in front of thousands of your target customers for a cost-effective price. Identify niche keywords with a potentially high conversion rate, and you can yield a significant return from a PPC campaign that costs as little as a few hundred dollars.

Consider outsourcing

By far, the most straightforward way to optimise your website for the search engines is to hire a team of professionals who know what they’re doing. In most cases, it’s much cheaper and far easier to outsource than handle SEO and online marketing in-house. An SEO agency could achieve results that far exceed your expectations.