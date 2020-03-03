8th Annual Muse Conference Looks to Gather Community Together to Reflect, Heal, Hope, Dream, Create, Liberate

(Photos | Courtesy of Muse Conference)

The eighth annual Muse Conference, slated for March 5-8, 2020 in downtown Bend, offers an exciting lineup of workshops, salons, art exhibits, films and speakers. Highlights include a Youth Summit, Art Show, Salon Series, Main Conference, Workshops and Meetups. As always, the conference will bring together a wide variety of social change leaders, from artists and athletes to organizers and activists, to celebrate International Womxn’s Day and kick off Womxn’s History Month.

Muse Conference is hosted each year by local nonprofit World Muse to raise awareness and funds for its youth programming in local schools. Amanda Stuermer, World Muse founder, said, “The theme for our 2020 conference is TOGETHER. It is an invitation for all of us to gather together to reflect, heal, hope, dream, create and liberate. We believe social change work is more important than ever, and it is important for all of us to be included in it. We are putting together an incredible program for 2020 with an emphasis on womxn, youth and those from non-dominant cultures.”

Tickets, which can be purchased online at theworldmuse.org, range in price from $5 to $395. The four-day conference schedule includes a Youth Summit on Thursday; Salon Series and First Friday Art Show on Friday; the Main Conference, Meetups, Film Screening, Muse Reception and Dinner on Saturday; and a special workshop and film series on Sunday. Events take place at The Tower Theatre, Tin Pan Theater and Muse Hub (Liberty Theater) in downtown Bend.

Speakers include Civil Rights Activist Valarie Kaur, American Indian Movement Leader Madonna Thunder Hawk, Filmmaker Slater Jewell-Kemker, Youth Climate Warrior Jamie Margolin and many local change-makers.

