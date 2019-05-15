Don’t Have A Job But Want Money? No Problem, Here’s How

If you are sick of the 9-to-5 daily grind, monotony, and Monday-through-Friday desk job, you can quit and still earn enough money to keep you alive. Unless you are a billionaire or have struck an inheritance, you can’t live without having a different source of income. However, you can still do this without holding a regular job. Here are some ways to earn money while being jobless:

Learn the ropes of investments and trade

One way to overcome the jobless life is to have passive income. You can achieve this by learning how to invest your money. If you have some money in the bank that you are not using, you should let it work for you and earn you big bucks. By investing in corporate bonds, money markets, forex, cryptocurrency, the stock market, or real estate, you can make money while sitting down.

When you invest in bonds, this means that you loan your money to corporates. In return, these corporations will pay you a percentage interest based on your agreement. On the other hand, in forex, you only have to trade in the foreign exchange market to earn.

For the stock market, you buy low-priced shares of a company then you sell it at a higher price to make money. You can also invest in real estate and earn from rental fees. Do your research, and you’ll be surprised at the different ways to earn money.

Declutter your life and sell your old stuff

Indeed, you will have things that you no longer use. These may be old gadgets, furniture, appliances, clothes, accessories, CDs, video games, and more. But just because you don’t use them anymore doesn’t mean they are of no value. You can actually sell these things on eBay and make money out of it. If you are not so comfortable using online channels to sell your items, you can also hold a garage sale to get rid of your old things and profit out of them at the same time.

Start freelancing

If you are passionate about something or have special skills, you can give freelancing a try. Freelancing doesn’t only mean writing. This can also be in the form of graphic designing, shooting photos, editing videos, designing websites, writing blog posts, becoming a virtual assistant, and more. Depending on the skill set that you have, you can definitely find something you can do. The perks of this are that you get to choose when you want to work and what kind of work you will do, making freelancing a very flexible venture.

Sell your photos taken with your smartphone

If you can take great photos on your smartphone, you can get more than just Facebook or Instagram likes on it. You might want to consider uploading your photos in stock photo websites. If your photos pass, you will get paid on a per photo basis. For example, websites like Foap will pay about $5 per photo that they will purchase.

Become a mystery shopper or product tester

To be able to perfect their new products, many companies have them checked and tried by others before they come out in the market. Companies also hire people to check whether the services and products of their establishments are up to par. Some ways that companies gather information and feedback is through anonymous product testers or mystery shoppers. You can actually apply to become a mystery shopper or product tester.

As a product tester, you will get products for free, test them out, and get paid to comment on them. On the other hand, if you are a mystery shopper, you will get to try different restaurants. Just give your feedback, and you can get paid for doing this.

Become an online tutor

If you know another language or have skills in the sciences, you can become an online tutor. You just need a laptop, stable internet, and a webcam to become an online tutor. The best thing about this is that you get to hold your own schedule, enabling you to pick which times you want to teach.

You can be an online tutor as an English teacher, a math tutor, or a tutor for the SATs. Depending on the skills that you have, you can pick which category you want to teach.

Conclusion

It only takes a bit of creativity and resilience to get through and earn income without having a job. Whether you are sick of your job, retired, or a stay-at-home parent, you can still make money without a typical, regular job. Just follow the tips listed above and you will be able to survive.