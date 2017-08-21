Tender documents will usually provide the writer with a document that needs to be completed according to instructions. It may need to be sent in a specific format and each section may have a specific word count. It is important to adhere to this if you want to be successful. If you accurately follow the tender requirements, you will make it much easier for the recipient to review your bid.

In this article, we’re going to take a look at how to structure a tender response.

1. Follow the Instructions

Not every tender is the same, so you can’t copy and paste answers between bids and hope for success. Before you even start writing a tender response, it’s important to read the instructions clearly. If there are no requirements for file format or structure, keep your bid well organised, clear and logical. You’ll want to create a persuasive but clear introduction, which states the reason for your bid. Where possible, use diagrams to break up the text. If, however, you are asked to send the document in a specific file format or have specific word limits – make sure you stick to them.

2. Provide All Details

Every bid will require you to provide various details. Here, you will need to include a company profile and statement, including key personnel’s CVs, information regarding subcontracting, the price and any conditions that could affect this, a proposed schedule, insurance and tax information, and information regarding any variations to what is in the proposed contract.

3. Address the Bid Criteria

There’s no point submitting a bid for a job you aren’t a good fit for, so make sure you can meet the criteria. If you meet them, you need to show why you are a good fit in your bid. It’s important not to be modest here, so consider hiring a bid writing company like Executive Compass if this is something you struggle with. You’ll want to provide specific information about why you are suitable and explain how you will meet the buyer’s needs. Try and identify which requirements are most important to the client and focus on these.

4. Choose the Right Referees

At the end of your tender, you’ll need to include a list of referees that the client can contact to verify your proposal. Because of this, you’ll want to include referees that have used your products or services and are happy with them. It’s a good idea to get permission from any referees you choose to include and let them know in advance that they may be contacted. Try and brief them about the tender you have applied for so that they can formulate their response accordingly.

Once you have structured your tender, all that is left to do is proofread and submit it. Make sure you leave enough time to do both of these things and don’t leave it until the last minute, especially if you need to send your bid by post. Good luck!