How Google My Business Helps With Local SEO In 2019

In a nutshell, SEO (Search Engine Optimization) refers to the techniques used to enable your site land high rankings and top search results of pages, whenever a user keys in a keyword on a search engine. In the digital marketing industry, it’s without a doubt that SEO is one of the most effective techniques to practice to reach your marketing goals.

To achieve the best SEO results, many tools are in place for you to use, one of which is Google My Business. How does it help with SEO, and what are its uses?

Read through this google my business guide first, before proceeding through below.

Google My Business Helps You Land On Various Location Apps

Google My Business helps your business reach higher and better organic rankings. When you’re trying to achieve the best SEO results, one of the strategies that you should apply shouldn’t only be limited to an extensive range, but you should also allow yourself to focus on local SEO. A good local ranking indicates that you’re performing well, locally. Hence, it becomes a good starting point for your business to be locally known.

Google My Business works to rank your local SEO since it enables you to be on various location apps like the following:

Local Finder

Google Maps

Google’s Local Pack

Hence, when Internet users key in a search on various stores and businesses, there’s a higher chance of them stumbling across your business name. Be sure to include your address, contact details, operating hours, and modes of payment accepted. When you have filled out all these essential details and information, you’re giving your business a higher chance of increasing the page rankings as well.

Google My Business Allows You To Incorporate Keywords

When discussing SEO, one of the essential techniques that are still very relevant, even in today’s time, has to do with the use of keywords. Whatever site it is that you’re maintaining, the use of keywords has remained to be relevant. Google My Business is no different. Think of this medium as a digital address book, where your business is set to appear.

Even in the details, you can effectively incorporate keywords, too. For example, if your business is serving Japanese cuisine, in the description box, you can incorporate evergreen keywords, such as Asian cuisine, Japanese food, tempura, ramen, and all other commonly searched for Japanese terminology and dishes.

Google My Business Posts Feature Help You Promote Your Business

Google My Business has a feature that also works in the same manner as ads do. This feature is known as Google My Business Posts. Just as ads are effective on other websites, GMB Posts is also capable, not only in promoting your business, services, and promotions but also in linking with other web pages and businesses as well.

In the digital marketing industry, you should be aware of the benefits that you could gain from linking. Yes, links are still and will always be an effective aspect of SEO.

Here are other ways that you can use GMB Posts to promote your business:

You can post sales and promotions, to entice more Internet users to read on the details through your website, which drives more traffic to your site

You can use GMB posts to add links to your blogs

You can post new products that you want Internet users to learn more about

Google My Business Helps You Have Google Reviews

Reviews, recommendations, and feedback are an excellent way to keep Internet users curious about your business. The more reviews about your business, the better your local SEO. How so? The more people that talk about your business, the higher the traffic to your site. Hence, your page rankings will also improve.

With Google My Business, you can achieve all these. GMB has a feature that allows your customers to write recommendations about your business, and those that are pleased with your services are often more than willing to write excellent reviews.

Conclusion

The digital marketing industry is indeed moving and evolving at a breakneck pace. New techniques are coming in regularly, but one of these has remained constant: Search Engine Optimization.

In 2019, SEO techniques and methodologies are still as effective as ever. With the competition rising fast on the World Wide Web, it’s just as relevant now for your business to rise above the competition. Thus, to have good local SEO, it’s essential to use Google My Business. If you don’t have one yet, it’s about time that you sign up for it as well.

Head of Search @ Ardent Growth, a digital marketing agency in Western KY that specializes in serving small-to-medium sized businesses especially in rural areas.