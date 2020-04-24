How to Keep your Workplace Safe & Healthy During COVID-19

Maintaining hygiene in offices, retail stores, hospitality, or other workplaces is critically important at any time. This makes sure everyone coming to the site, from staff to clients and visitors, stays safe and healthy.

However, during the global COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of workplace hygiene and safety has become even more important. This is just one of the many impacts on businesses of COVID-19, and an immediate concern for those businesses that are still operating onsite.

Here’s how to keep your workplace safe and healthy during COVID-19.

Understand how the Coronavirus Spreads

In preparing your workplace to deal with COVID-19 it is important to understand the virus and how it spreads. This will allow you to make appropriate decisions at every stage in order to protect your staff and others who may visit your site.

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 spreads in two main ways:

Through the air: when an infected person coughs or exhales, droplets of infected fluid are released into the air. They can either fall directly on other people’s noses or mouths and infecting them, or onto surfaces and objects. When people then touch these surfaces, then touch their nose or mouth, the virus gets into their body.

Through touch: Infected people can also transfer the virus by spreading it on to surfaces and objects they touch. Again, when others touch these surfaces and then their nose or mouth, they will also become infected.

It is also important to know that the COVID-19 virus is likely to live for a significant period of time on surfaces: studies have shown it can survive up to three days on plastic. It is therefore critical to eliminate viruses from all surfaces and objects as well as maintaining distances of at least two metres (six feet) between people.

Arrange for Employees to Work from Home (if Possible)

In the context of the pandemic, all businesses and organizations that are able to have employees work from home should do so. This is one of the recommendations from the World Health Organisation and has been recommended or mandated in many countries worldwide. To make sure that this goes as smoothly as possible, set up structures to help your employees to work from home, such as communicating through video calls. You should also keep workers, contractors and suppliers fully informed about plan and predictions for the future.

Of course, this is not possible for all organisations to have employees work from home. In some cases this has meant that businesses have had to serious limit or even suspend operations during this time. Others, such as health centres, supermarkets and other essential services are remaining open and it is vital that they take extra steps to keep their workplace safe at this time, which we will cover in the next section.

Practice Exemplary Hygiene

All surfaces should be regularly cleaned with disinfectant: this includes counters, desks, shelves, railings, door knobs, and anything else that staff or visitors may touch. Virucidal disinfectant, that is disinfectant that kills viruses, is ideal and should be used on all washable hard surfaces. Chlorine tablets are also a good option, and kill bacteria, viruses, fungi and spores on surfaces. Disinfectant wipes should be used on non-washable surfaces such as keyboards, door push plates and door handles.

Employees, clients and visitors should also be encourage to regularly wash or sanitise their hands. This can be done in a few ways:

Make sure there are designated hand washing areas for employees and keep them clean and well-stocked with soap and paper towels or hand dryers.

Have hand sanitizer dispensers in various prominent places around the workplace. Make sure these are regularly refilled and ensure staff use them in between dealing with clients or touching objects.

Have posters around the workplace that educate staff and others about proper hand washing practices around the workplace.

Educate your staff about these measures and constantly reinforce your policies.

Educate Workers to Stop the Spread of Infection

For those businesses and services that are continuing to operate with staff on site, it is critical that staff are trained in how to stop the spread of infection. Staff need to know how to behave if they experience any symptoms: they should not absolutely come to work if they or anyone they have been in contact with is displaying symptoms of COVID-19. This includes even a mild cough or a low-grade fever.

Employees should also be trained in proper respiratory hygiene. This means covering their mouth with their elbow or a tissue when they cough or sneeze. If using a tissue, this should be immediately be disposed in a closed hygiene bin. Depending on the nature of your organization, this may also include wearing facemasks, and regularly changing them in accordance with the guidelines set by your local health authority.