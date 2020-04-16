A Family For Every Child Adoption Agency Continues to Push Forward by Using Virtual Tools

Coronavirus Not Stopping Children in Foster Care from Finding Their Forever Homes

The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for a lot of families, but what about the families who are trying to adopt from foster care? A Family For Every Child is now allowing families to start the adoption process from foster care virtually.

AFFEC is dedicated to finding loving, permanent families for every waiting foster child. A Family For Every Child offers the first meeting with adoption workers to be a virtual orientation via Zoom or Skype to those families who want to move forward.

As you can imagine, there is a lot of paperwork involved in adoption. This is a really good time to finish the pre-adoptive paperwork while families are at home. A Family For Every Child provides how-to resources for using scanning apps such as Genius Scan from your smartphone to send the documents paperless.

As part of their program, they now hold a virtual information session for waiting families once a month on the second Thursday of each month. To view the list of events on the A Family For Every Child’s Calendar click here .

There are over 430,000 children in the foster care system nationwide, and 10,000 of these children are located in Oregon. Approximately 53 percent of them will be reunited with members of their biological family. The rest are looking for permanent, loving homes. AFFEC’s MAP program currently has 2,000-3,000 children waiting for their adoptive family. If you are interested in learning more about the adoption process, please contact AFFEC to find out more about the next free session. For more information or to register for the Information Session, please email adoption@afamilyforeverychild.org .

A Family For Every Child (AFFEC), a nonprofit organization, was started by Christy Obie-Barrett and dozens of dedicated and passionate volunteers. In 2006, AFFEC was formed and developed into an organization focused on finding permanent and loving adoptive homes for all waiting children. Our mission is to develop programs that assist special-needs/challenging-to-place foster children in finding their own Forever Families. For more information, please visit AFamilyForEveryChild.org .