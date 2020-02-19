A Guide to Booking Cheap Flights From Chicago

It is easy to find cheap flights from Chicago given that it is the third biggest city in the United States and home to two major international hubs (O’ Hare International airport and Midway). There are about 1, 450 direct flights from the airports to more than 245 destinations each day.

The key is, the more information you know about your upcoming flight the better the decision you can make. The information can guide you in booking and flying at the right time and plan for a successful trip.

Finding Deals

You can find a lot of good deals from Chicago to any destination. It all depends on your travel plans. However, if you are more flexible especially with your time, you can definitely score cheap flights.

The trend is the earlier you search for flights, the easier it is for you to find great deals. Ticket prices stay the same for five to two months before your departure. After that, it becomes more expensive or cheaper according to the popularity of the route.

Budget Airlines

One way to save on your flight is to look for flights available in budget airlines. Whether you are departing from O’Hare International Airport (ORD) or Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW), you can book flights from any of these no-frill airlines including Spirit Airlines, WOW Air, Frontier Airlines, Virgin America, and JetBlue.

Allegiant Air is the only budget airline flying from Chicago Rockford International Airport. Southwest Airlines is the only low-cost airline that flies to and from MDW.

If you are booking budget airlines, you need to be aware of other fees that you may incur. Usually, you have to pay for meals, extra legroom, checked bags, seat assignments, and other “bonuses.”

Chicago to Canada

You can find direct flights from Chicago to most of the major cities of Canada. If you’re flying to smaller cities, you can take a connecting flight from an American or Canadian hub. Air travel takes 1.5 to 2 hours to Montreal or Toronto and 4.5 hours to Vancouver.

Below are the direct flights from Chicago to the following Canadian cities:

Calgary (United)

Montreal (American, Air Canada, United)

Ottawa (United), Toronto (American, Air Canada, United)

Winnipeg (United)

Vancouver (American, Air Canada, United)

There is only one direct flight from MDW to Toronto (Porter Airlines).

You can buy a roundtrip ticket from Chicago to Canada for $450 to $650 in high season and $400 to $550 in the low season. Cheaper deals are priced at $250 to $350 in peak season and $100 to $300 in off-peak season.

Chicago to Hawaii or Alaska

You can only find a few direct flights from ODR to Hawaii and Alaska. Connecting flights take place in cities including Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, and Oakland. Travel airtime is between 7 and 8 hours for direct flights.

There are direct flights from ODR to Kahului on Maui (United) and Honolulu on Oahu (American, United). MDW has no direct flight to these destinations. Passengers can take a connecting flight from MDW to Oakland and then to Hawaii.

You can buy a regular round trip ticket from Chicago to Hawaii for $950 to $1,250 during peak season and $750 to $950 during the off-peak season. There are also good deals on this route for $500 to $650 in high season and $400 to $600 in the low season.

Chicago to the Caribbean

ORD serves direct flights to different destinations in the Caribbean such as St. Lucia, Aruba, Jamaica, and the Bahamas. Travelers need to have a connection via Mexico City, or Cancún, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Miami or Houston to reach other islands. Flight time ranges from 3.5 to 5 hours.

The following are the direct flights taking place from ORD:

Aruba (American, United)

Grand Cayman (American, United, Cayman Airways)

Nassau (American, United, Bahamasair)

Montego Bay (American, United)

Punta Cana (American, United, Frontier)

Providenciales (American, United)

San Juan (American, United)

Lucia (United)

Thomas (United)

Maarten (United)

There is only one direct flight from MDW to Montego Bay (Southwest).

Travelers can find a roundtrip flight from Chicago to the Caribbean for $700 to $900 in peak season and $550 to $800 in the low season. However, you can buy cheaper tickets for the price of $350 to $500 in peak season and $250 to $400 in the low season.