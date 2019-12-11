A List of the Top Questions You Should Ask a Food or Drink Supplier before Acquiring Their Services

When it comes to your business in the food or drink industry, you have a lot of responsibilities on your hands. You have to make sure that your customers keep coming back (if you have a restaurant or other dining establishment) or buying your products (if you produce various food or drink products). The thing about being in the food and drink industry is that a lot hinges on quality; you cannot scrimp on quality and expect to remain on top, much less have repeat customers.

But the quality of your products or the food and drinks you offer will not just depend on you – it will also depend on your food and drink supplier. Whilst there are many suppliers around, you have to make sure that the supplier you choose is the best one, particularly if you are dedicated to high quality combined with affordable pricing. There is a fine line between these aspects, after all. So if you are looking for a food or drink supplier, what should you consider? Here’s a list of the main questions you should ask a food and drink supplier before you acquire their services.

The top questions:

How long have you been in business?

If you would like to be certain that the supplier you have in mind has a lot of experience and can offer more reliability in regards to the promptness of their service as well as their customer support, ask them how long they have been in business. While you can always go with a new company, an experienced one can have a better understanding of what you need and will have a better knowledge of the industry and how it works – and how demanding it can be as well.

Can you provide me with samples?

It’s also essential to ask for samples of their products whenever you can, as recommended by wholesale pickles suppliers such as E.E. & Brian Smith. It is never wise to purchase something – especially if you are purchasing in bulk – without knowing what you are buying. This goes not only for perishable food and drink products, but also non-food items you may need such as plates, kitchen equipment, bottles and jars, and all items big and small.

What are the terms of payment as well as your policy on refunds?

Some suppliers may allow you to opt for financing, but others will not. Aside from this, some suppliers will take returns, while others will have stringent policies once the items are delivered. Be sure you know what you should expect, especially in regard to payment – how, when, and where.

Do you have minimum orders?

Another crucial question you should ask is regarding the supplier’s minimum orders. Some suppliers will be willing to offer smaller volume orders, but other companies will impose minimum orders, so make sure to discuss these particular terms as well.

Do you offer discounts?

There are many suppliers who can offer discounts, particularly on bulk orders, but make sure of this and confirm it as well before you place any orders. It pays to negotiate when it comes to pricing if you are thinking of ordering in bulk, and apart from this, you may also get discounts depending on how often you order, if you pay or settle your account early, or if you pay in cash.

