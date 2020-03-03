A Quick and Easy Guide on Fishbowl Reports

Fishbowl reports can help businesses employ work methods that simplify the decision-making process. This, in return, can potentially help your business to grow more and prosper. With Fishbowl reports, you also have the option of creating custom reports. Here’s a simple guide on organizing reports with Fishbowl.

How to upload a report

Reports can either be created in iReport or purchased from Fishbowl. The first thing you need to do after you get your report is to upload your file to the Fishbowl server. Keep in mind that this isn’t necessary if you’ve received a custom report from Fishbowl. For your created or purchased report, click on the Upload button that’s located in the Reports Module. When you click on this button, an Upload a New Report wizard will open. Once it’s opened, select the Browse button, and search and click on the report you plan to upload.

After you’ve clicked on it, you should click on Next. At the next step, you’ll have to type in a name and description to associate with your report. Then, when you’ve entered the name and description, you need to select the folder where you want your report to be located. You can choose to place it in an existing folder or create a new folder. If you want to create a new folder, you can right-click the parent folder where you want it to be placed, select New Folder, and enter the name to identify it. Unlike default folders or reports, you can delete the folders you created at any time. Lastly, for reports you upload that require subreports, paste the subreport files into Fishbowl/server/reports/Custom folder.

How to update a report

Whenever you have a report uploaded to the Fishbowl server, you can update it at any time through a simple process. Your first step is to get the report you want to update loaded. After you’ve loaded the report, locate the Upload button, and click on it. You can find this button either at the top part of your Reports module, or you can right-click your report, and you’ll be able to click Update from the menu. Once you’ve clicked Update, you should click on the Browse button, and click the new report file you want to select. Then, you should click the Next button, and your report will be updated.

How to duplicate a report

In addition to uploading and updating reports, Fishbowl gives you the option to duplicate reports as well. Duplicating a report can be done in multiple ways. You can right-click on the report, click Add to Favorites, and the copy of the reports will be located in the Favorites folder. Another way you can do this is to right-click the report and select Copy. After you’ve done that, right-click in the folder you want to paste it in and select Paste. Perhaps the simplest way you can duplicate a report is to open your report, and then select Duplicate.

How to modify reports

Your reports may have inaccurate or incorrect information attached to it. It could perhaps be a wrong date range or maybe an unnecessary column showing. You can modify your reports in a few simple steps through Fishbowl’s report filters. The first step to doing this is to find the report you want to modify and click the Modify Report button. This will display the report filters dialog. Once you have it displayed, you’re able to have your filters set the way you want. When you’ve set, save the parameters by clicking the Save Filters button. Those parameters will then load whenever you open the report in the future.

There are a few other things to keep in mind with report filters. The default for all Fishbowl users is changed every time you save a report filter. Adding the report to Favorites allows users the ability to create their own custom filters. Additionally, you have the option to reset filters back to their default setting by clicking the Reset All Filters button. If you want to have the default filters to always load whenever you open your report, click the Delete Saved Filters button to have the saved filters deleted.

How custom reports work

Sometimes, it might be insufficient for you to modify the filters of a Fishbowl report. In these situations, requesting a custom report could be a useful solution. The first step to setting up a custom report is to click the Request button. You could also choose to email reports@fishbowlinventory.com. Whichever option you choose, you should make a description of the report you need. Once the report is completed, you’ll see it in the Custom Reports tab. This is located at the right of the search tab.

Then, you can double-click the report name to download and install it. Place the report in the desired folder and click Finish. Whenever you click the Search tab, the custom report will now appear with all other reports in the folder selected.

iReport

As mentioned earlier, iReport is one way to create reports. It’s a third-party application that builds and designs visual reports. While Fishbowl didn’t develop iReport, they do provide support to those who use it with the initial setup. Be aware, though, that beyond the initial setup, they don’t offer any other support. iReport can add visuals in your reports such as subreports, images, and charts.

The process of installing can be simple. Fishbowl has a specific link to where you can run the installer. It’s important to know that iReport isn’t compatible with Java 8. If you use Fishbowl 2016.12 or greater, you might have to install Java 7 to configure your iReport.

These are all the basics of how you can make use of Fishbowl reports. This tool can help make all of the processes involved with your business more simple. You can learn more about Fishbowl reports and all the other tools that you can utilize at Lilypad for Fishbowl.