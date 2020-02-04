A Short and Sweet FAQ About Dental Fillings

Let’s face it, everyone gets a dental filling at least once in their life. If you haven’t gotten one yet, you might need one in the future. People are always getting cavities; this is why dental fillings are one of the most commonly performed procedures.

For those who don’t know what dental fillings are, how to take care of them, and why you should get it, we are here to help you. In this post, we have answered the most frequently asked questions. Have a look!

What Are Dental Fillings?

Being considered as part of restorative dentistry, dental filling is a process used for treating cavities in your teeth. In this process, the dentist will take out the decayed part of the tooth and fill it. Fillings are also a great way to repair broken or cracked or worn-down teeth.

Reasons to Get a Filling

There are several reasons to get a filling: however, the prominent reason is the cavity. When you don’t clean your teeth, food particles are left on them. These leftover food particles are food for oral bacteria, which causes plaque.

With the passage of time, plaque is hardened, and tartar is formed. The bacteria releases acids that destroy the enamel, which creates a cavity or a hole in your teeth. Through the hole, bacteria will attack the sensitive tissues of your teeth.

The dentist will remove the infected part of your tooth and seal it; this is called filling. With the help of a filling, the dentist will protect all remaining teeth and prevent other diseases.

Are Fillings Safe?

For a long time, fillings have been used for treating tooth decay and cavities. Over the years, materials used for fillings have evolved. All the materials used are approved and safe for tooth repair and oral health. This means you will have nothing to worry about. In case you have any questions, you can ask the dentist before the procedure.

What Materials Are Used for a Filling?

When it comes to materials for fillings, flexible and biocompatible cement or silver was used. Nowadays, dentists use the tooth-colored plastic composite substance. This material is soft, but after exposure to UV light, it hardens.

What to Expect After a Filling?

After filling, there are no special precautions. You can eat and drink immediately after getting a filling. This is because your teeth will be good just like new teeth. With the advancement in technology, such materials are used that you will not know where the filling was done. There is a chance that you might feel a little sensitivity, this will subside after a few days.

Will Fillings Be Visible When I Smile?

White composite fillings are made to match the exact color of your teeth. This is to make sure no one can know where fillings are and it will improve your smile.

How Much Will a Filling Cost?

The cost of a filling is dependent on various factors like:

Your oral health

The material used for filling the cavity

Filling of size

Tooth structure

Will Dental Plan Cover the Cost of a Filling?

The dental membership plans might cover the partial cost of dental fillings, from composite fillings to silver components. The rest of the cost must be covered by you. There are different plans, so you must talk to your dentist and figure out the most suitable option. you have to keep in mind the cost of the fillings might vary from a dental clinic to clinic.

How to Take Care of Dental Fillings?

When it comes to taking care of fillings, it is quite easy. If you want to keep the filling in the best condition, then you must follow the advised dental routine. You will have to floss and brush twice every day. Visiting the dental office for check-ups is crucial. It is recommended to inform your dentist even if there is a slight change in the filling.

Is It Painful Operation?

In most cases, you will have sensitive teeth for about 2 days. The pain you might experience will be mild and you can expect to be normal within 3 days.

How Long Will It Last?

Commonly, a filling will last for about 3 to 7 years, but with proper care and dental examination, it can last a little longer. In case, the filling is chipped, discolored, or darkened, you should schedule an appointment as soon as possible. It is a huge sign that your filling needs to be replaced.

If you need more information about dental fillings, please get in touch with our experts.