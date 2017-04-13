AAUW of Oregon to Host Dynamic Math & Science Camp for Girls at Oregon State University – Cascades Campus

In honor of Women’s History Month, the AAUW of Oregon announces the first Central Oregon Tech Trek, a local, week-long camp at Oregon State University’s new Cascades Campus. 36 rising eighth-grade girls from Jefferson, Crook and Deschutes counties will attend the camp this July. Tech Trek is uniquely designed for girls and offers a first-hand look at how exciting careers in the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields can be. A launch event will be held April 19 from 5:30-7pm at the Deschutes Brewery Mountain Room, Simpson and Colorado, in Bend.

A longtime leader on issues related to women and girls in STEM, AAUW is particularly well known for our 2010 research report,Why So Few? Women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. Tech Trek’s proven formula follows the report’s recommendations, introducing girls to role models and career choices and giving campers the opportunity to reside on a college campus. Annually, AAUW hosts Tech Treks across the nation; this year Central Oregon Tech Trek will become the 22nd. The only other Oregon camp is in Tillamook.

“We know this is a critical age to reinforce involvement in STEM careers and expose them to opportunities they would not otherwise have,” said Becky Munn, Tech Trek co-director and coordinator of Crook County OSU-Open Campus. “We have wonderful partners coming together to support this camp and appreciate the generosity of our local communities and fellow AAUW members.”

Tech Trek leaders interviewed young women from middle schools in Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook Counties, chosen for interview with the help of those middle school staffs. An outstanding field of girls was presented, each with interest in science and math fields, and the choice was difficult, narrowing the field to 36 campers and five alternates.

The Central Oregon Tech Trek is result of a partnership between AAUW of Oregon, AAUW BendBranch, OSU-Cascades AAUW, Central Oregon STEM Hub, OSU-Open Campus and Better Together. Local individuals and organizations interested in supporting the camp can make a donation at http://techtrek-centralor.aauw.net.

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) empowers women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Our nonpartisan, nonprofit organization has more than 170,000 members and supporters across the United States. Since AAUW’s founding in 1881, our members have examined and taken positions on the fundamental issues of the day — educational, social, economic, and political. Learn more and join us at www.aauw.org.