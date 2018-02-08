Abilitree Names New Executive Director

(Photo courtesy of Abilitree)

The Board of Directors of Abilitree announced that April O’Meara, current Marketing and Development Director, is the new Executive Director of Abilitree. Current Executive Director Tim Johnson has decided to leave Abilitree after 8 years to explore new opportunities.

Board President Molly Renner; “We are thrilled to have April O’Meara moving into the role of Executive Director. April has big shoes to fill, but her extensive experience in the business community and her 5+ years of leadership experience at Abilitree under Tim Johnson’s mentorship make her the ideal fit for the leadership of the organization. We know April will continue to strengthen and deliver on Abilitree’s core mission-helping people with disabilities develop independence in their own lives.”

Tim stated, “I am very pleased with where Abilitree is today and excited for the organization to flourish under April’s leadership. April’s enthusiasm and dedication to Abilitree’s mission are just a couple of the attributes that I know will set her up for great success leading Abilitree. With a strong board, a dedicated leadership team, and a wonderful staff, I am confident in the board’s decision and trust in April’s ability to lead the organization.”

Abilitree’s mission is to empower people to grow their independence, expectations and inclusion in community life. Abilitree provides support with job placement, skills training, peer support, advocacy, and information and referral for over 700 individuals in Central Oregon, who experience a wide range of disabilities, including but not limited to stroke and cancer survivors, and individuals with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities.

Stated April O’Meara; “I could not be more grateful for this opportunity to serve as Abilitree’s Executive Director. It’s been a privilege to work under Tim’s leadership and I look forward to being a part of Abilitree’s future.”

Abilitree, 2680 Twin Knolls Dr., Ste.3, Bend, OR; 541.388.8103, info@abilitree.org; www.abilitree.org