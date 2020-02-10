Access Control: How Technology is Protecting Businesses from Threats in 2020

As businesses increasingly operate in both the physical and virtual world, they have more threats than ever to content with. In 2020, businesses must be conscious of the risk of break-ins and theft to their physical premises, but also attacks on their virtual assets.

In this context, access control, both physical and virtual, has never been more important for businesses of all sizes. In both cases, the latest technology is allowing businesses to protect themselves through setting up the best access control systems.

Read on to learn how companies can use technology to improve their access control systems to protect their assets and, in turn, the future of their business.

Why is Access Control Important?

According to the latest figures, in 2018, 60% of businesses experienced phishing and social engineering attacks, and, in just the first half of 2019, data breaches exposed 4.1 billion records. It also not just virtual attacks that modern businesses need to worry about: with physical break-ins also posing risk of theft of both money and data.

These threats can be devastating to businesses. A virtual or physical attack can result in not just theft of funds, but theft of data, which in many cases can be much worse. If confidential data about the business or their customers is leaked, this can literally destroy a business through loss of competitive advantage, loss of customer confidence, and reputation damage.

How can Businesses Improve Their Access Control?

1) Control Virtual Access

In the context of modern threats, it is essential to protect your business against cyber attackers who may attempt to access your systems remotely. Firewalls and software protection is a big part of this, as is encrypting your data. This means that you are not only stopping people from getting hold of your data (as much as possible), but also making the information essentially useless if someone does get hold of it. All sensitive data, such as customer information, employee information and business data, should be encrypted.

It is also important that hardware is well secured. All devices should be protected by a strong password, that is known by the administrator and the user only. Passwords should never be written down, but only ever committed to memory. Business should also make sure that equipment cannot be easily removed, even if this means attaching computers to desks.

2) Make everyone accountable

Securing virtual access is largely about who has access to the data. The larger the organisation, the more people have access to data and the more risk there is of a data breach. It is essential that businesses train their staff about the importance of access control, and that employees know how to protect their and the company’s information.

This is particularly a risk for smaller or remote-based businesses where staff are more likely to use their own computers or devices for work. Using their own devices is not a problem per se, but it just means it is important that all these devices are adequately protected. This goes back to training staff so they keep adequate security up to date on their devices.

3) Control Physical Access to Your Business

These days we hear so much about cyber threats, it can be easy to focus too much on virtual threats and overlook physical access control. However, intruders on the ground can gain access not just to physical assets, but to businesses’ virtual resources, for example by logging into a computer in an office. This makes physical access control doubly important.

Every business needs effective access control to their physical premises. Unless they have customers or visitors constantly visiting your site, businesses should have a secure access only system. This means only people with a registered swipe card can enter, unless they are signed in. Companies like NortechControl provide fully online controlled access systems for multiple doors, allowing management to remotely view and control access to the entire system.

4) Backup all Data

This may not be the first thing businesses think about when it comes to access control, but backup is essential for minimising the risks associated with data breaches and cyber attacks. One of the most common impacts of a cyber breach is that important company data is compromised or lost entirely. Lost data can mean a huge financial loss for a business, so adequate backup is critical.

Backup should be comprehensive: that is, just about all data should be backed up. Modern technology means businesses can choose between two main types of back-up: on-site, or in the cloud. Both have their pros and cons, so in most cases, a hybrid of the two is best. Businesses can also opt for backing up just their files, or a full image-backup if they need to be able to replicate their entire system.