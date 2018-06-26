Adam Bledsoe Appointed to CASA Board of Directors

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services is pleased to announce that broker Adam Bledsoe was recently appointed to the board of directors for CASA of Central Oregon. Before joining Compass Commercial, he worked as a mortgage banker/broker at Chase Bank in Bellevue, Washington and Bend, Oregon. Since moving to Bend in 2005, Adam has opened the Loft of Bend, and worked in sales and marketing for Paulson Capital Holding Co., Stryker Orthopedics and Whurk, Inc.

In addition to his professional achievements, Adam has a track record of involvement with organizations that serve children and help equip them for adulthood, so serving on the CASA board was a natural progression for him. Adam has served on the board of Parenting with Dignity, a curriculum for parenting, since 2005. He also served on the board of the Greater Bend Rotary Club. In addition to coaching youth and high school football, he enjoys a variety of outdoor activities in beautiful Central Oregon and spending time with his wife and children.

Adam states about joining the organization’s board, “CASA is one of those most important organizations that helps children and families get back on their feet. I am very excited to help our advocates reach more families in need, and I look forward to working with this awesome group of people.”

CASA coordinates with the court system and related community entities to recruit, train and support volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children in the foster care system.

“CASA volunteers are appointed by judges to watch over and advocate for abused and neglected children, to make sure they don’t get lost in the overburdened legal and social service system or languish in foster care. Volunteers stay with each case until it is closed and the child is placed in a safe, permanent home. For many abused children, their CASA volunteer will be the one constant adult presence in their lives.”

The 501(C3) nonprofit is national, and the Central Oregon based organization has offices located in Madras to serve Jefferson County, Prineville for Crook County and Bend for Deschutes County. The vision statement of CASA is that “All children have the inherent right to be safe, to be treated with dignity and respect, and to learn and grow in the safe embrace of a loving family.” Adam is thankful to be part of this organization that serves so many vulnerable children in Central Oregon. If you wish to contact CASA of Central Oregon, please call 541-389-1618.

About CASA of Central Oregon

CASA of Central Oregon is a nonprofit organization that recruits, trains and supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the court system. CASA volunteers work within the courts in collaboration with key agencies, legal counsel and community resources to ensure that every foster child in Central Oregon can transition into a safe and permanent home.

About Compass Commercial Real Estate Services

With integrated services in brokerage sales, leasing, asset and property management and construction services, Compass Commercial helps buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants achieve their unique commercial real estate goals. The team’s collective industry expertise includes one of Central Oregon’s only Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR®) designees, 10 Certified Commercial Investment Members (CCIM), three Certified Property Manager (CPM®) designees, one Real Property Administrator (RPA®) designee. In addition, Compass Commercial holds the distinguished honor of being one of 550 worldwide firms and the only Central Oregon based firm with an Accredited Management Organization (AMO®) accreditation from the Institute of Real Estate Management. Learn more at www.compasscommercial.com. Follow us on Twitter @CompassCom and on Facebook @CompassCommercial.