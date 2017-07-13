Additional Funding Secured for Tech Trek Camp

Showing Young Women the Joys of Science, Technology, Engineering & Math (STEM fields)

Recent additional funding has been announced for the AAUW/OSU Tech Trek Camp, being held on OSU Cascades Campus, July 23-29. The camp emphasizes showing these young women the joys of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM fields) and the value in pursuing STEM in their life-long careers. Grants have been received from Pacific Power Foundation for $1,200, American Family Insurance Foundation, $8,500, Bruce J. Heim Foundation, $1,500, St Charles Medical Center, $1.000, and Dent Instruments, Inc. for $1,000.

Additional funding has been previously received from the the Oregon Community Foundation, the Roundhouse Foundation, Kiwanis Club of Prineville, Greater Bend Rotary Club, Soroptimist International both of Bend and Prineville, Bend Research Women, St. Charles Foundation, The Deschutes Brewery, The Newberry Eagle, Bend MLS Realtors and Affiliates, AAUW members, AAUW National and their sponsors including Symantec, Verizon, and Lockheed Martin.

The 36 eighth-grade girls from Jefferson, Crook, and Deschutes counties have been recommended by math and science teachers, interviewed by members of the AAUW Committee, and are about to embark on their journey of a life-time. Their camp work will include Cyber Security and Engineering core workshops, additional STEM related workshops, and field trips to STEM local businesses and venues, and lots of fun activities. Wed. evening of the camp, the girls will visit one-on-one with local professional women in the STEM fields, science, technology, engineering and math.

The organizations involved plan to offer the camp to twice as many young ladies in 2018.The Central Oregon Tech Trek is result of a partnership between AAUW of Oregon, AAUW Bend Branch, OSU-Cascades AAUW, Central Oregon STEM Hub, OSU-Open Campus and Better Together.

Local individuals and organizations interested in supporting the camp can make a donation at http://techtrek-centralor.aauw.net/.

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) empowers women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Our nonpartisan, nonprofit organization has more than 170,000 members and supporters across the United States. Since AAUW’s founding in 1881, our members have examined and taken positions on the fundamental issues of the day — educational, social, economic, and political. Learn more and join us at www.aauw.org.