How Does An Address Validator Work?

The importance of mailing list hygiene can’t be underestimated. Problems a company can experience with a bad mailing list range from lost clients and revenue to botched reputation and fines.

A simple tool like an address validator can eliminate problems with typos, formatting, address changes, and much more. Along with email and phone number validators, this software has already become an integral part of the way the majority of businesses work today.

Something as seemingly minor as a zip code error can cost a company hundreds of dollars. Why risk it? Let’s talk about the way an address validator works and how it can help you.

1. Mailing Address Formatting

Did you know that each country has a different way to write an address? Some put zip code first, others enter the street name after the house number. You could face 9-digit zip codes, which have letters in them instead of numbers, and many more nuances.

An address validator checks if the address formatting fits the country mentioned in the details and ensures all the necessary information is included. You may believe that a 5-digit zip code is sufficient. Meanwhile, for some of the countries, it’s not enough.

2. Address Parsing

When it comes to sharing mailing addresses, typos, fake addresses, mistypes, and other problems are highly common. The reason is too much information that needs to be spelled and typed out. According to experts at Byteplant, these errors often occur when the address is spelled out over the phone. When it’s typed into a form on a website, a real-time validator can help avoid mistakes.

The address validator divides the address into pieces (zip code, city, state, etc.) in order to check each one of them separately. It does a complex syntax analysis to find wrong and questionable information.

3. Address Standardization

Each government postal authority has its own approach to address standardization. In order to avoid returned mail and extra expenses, it’s important to make sure the address you use is standardized. For example, for the United States, it’s important to format the address to USPS standards.

It means filling in empty spots and checking for spelling errors so the address appears to have the same format as the information in the USPS database. This can ensure quick delivery to the right destination. Standardization also deals with abbreviations, changing street to St. and United States to USA.

4. Checking Against The Database

After all the above processes are completed, the validation software checks the address against its databases to make sure it exists. If it does, the program validates the address. If not, it alerts the user about a problem.

Depending on the quality of the validator, it can work with many different databases, from one domestic database to several hundred all over the world.

5. Cleaning The Mailing List

Besides checking the validity of the mailing list, the validator can also check for duplicates. If you have a large list, such checks could save you a substantial amount of money.

6. Following Updates

The validator software is constantly working with the existing database. In case a street name or a number changes, it notifies the user in order to correct the address immediately.

By taking advantage of validation software on a regular basis, a company can avoid sending mail to the wrong addresses. This can help a business maintain flawless communications with their clients, avoid unfortunate blunders (such as sending products to the wrong address), cut costs, and much more.

Using an address validator is easy. These programs usually come with simple interfaces and reasonable price tags.