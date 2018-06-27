Advantages and Disadvantages of Using Mass Messaging for Business

Utilizing mass messaging throughout your marketing campaign has its pros and cons. On one hand, it’s an attractive and affordable way to get your message out fast. On the other hand, it can be hard to keep things fresh and innovative when you’re dealing with such a small medium. But either way, you have to analyze both the pros and cons of mass texting in order to evaluate how to best utilize it for your business text messaging.

Advantages

Marketing Booster

Text messages are a great way to alert your customers to another form of information. Whether through email or a website, text messages directly communicate with your customer and can easily forward them to a larger piece of information.

Real Time

When you choose to communicate through text messages, there’s no delay. You can make your messages as urgent as possible and get important information in the hands of your customers quickly. When you need a message out now, texting is the way to go.

Talking to Your Base

Due to customers having to opt-in, you get a direct line of communication to the customers who care the most about your brand and business. You won’t have to worry about bothering people that don’t want that extra bit of information. Also, you have the opportunity to personalize your message to particularly fit that secure customer base.

Utilizing a Reward System

Text messages provide an avenue to reward customers for being loyal to your business. You can use things like discounts, customer appreciation days, or special deals to advertise through mass messaging. These will also influence your customers to look at and interact with your messages more.

Getting Feedback

Text messaging is a convenient way for your customers to provide feedback to your business. You can invite them to speak their mind on social media or even participate in a survey.

Disadvantages

Staying Fresh

If you don’t keep your messages unique, then your customers are probably going to ignore them. Having a successful marketing campaign that involves text messaging requires a creative mind to ensure that these automated messages stay fresh to appeal to a customer’s eyes. Don’t be afraid to invite an outside party to help you make sure that your text messages are in the best shape they can be in.

Opting In

At the end of the day, the hardest challenge may be convincing your customers to opt-in. Don’t miss any opportunity to introduce signing-up to a customer, you never know how loyal they are to your brand. Tell them about the information that they might be missing out on (deals, discounts, etc.) and you may find yourself a new recipient.

Dealing With Short Messages

It’s difficult to fit a creative, brand-specific message in a short amount of characters. You often can’t utilize graphics or fonts either. By mastering this art you will be able to transform inconsistent customers into extremely loyal customers.

Even through these pros and cons, mass messaging can be a great way to stay connected with your customers and ensure customer satisfaction. Whether you use it in combination with another marketing method or alone as a quick alert, utilizing this medium will help you stay in touch with those who are serious about your business and your brand.