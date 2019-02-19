Affordable Housing Bill Could Mean Hundreds of New Homes for Redmond

State Representative Jack Zika issued the following statement regarding HB 2336, relating to the affordable housing pilot program:

“House Bill 2336 will help Redmond develop more affordable housing. Oregon’s land use system is badly broken, and is playing a key role in our high cost of housing in Central Oregon. Today’s work session is an important step to giving Redmond the ability to bring more much-needed affordable housing. The passage of HB 2336 would bring an additional 485 new homes to Redmond. Half of those homes would be deed restricted at 80% AMI (Area Median Income).”

HB 2336 removes the population requirement for affordable housing pilot program if no qualifying nomination is received for a city with population under 25,000. The affordable housing pilot program is intended to expedite development of affordable housing units outside urban growth boundaries.

A public hearing for HB 2336 took place during the House Human Services and Housing Committee meeting on February 11 and a work session took place February 18, during which Committee members were expected to vote on moving the bill to the House floor.

Zika is a Chief Sponsor of HB 2336 and member of the House Human Services and Housing Committee. Zika is a former member of the Redmond Planning Commission, where he made decisions about local housing and land use policies, and is a real estate broker.

House District 53 includes the communities of Redmond, Tumalo, Sunriver and portions of Bend and unincorporated Deschutes County.