Agricultural Business Ideas to Start in 2020

When people think of agriculture, they picture the hard work that farmers do every day to provide food and ingredients that feed the world. However, business is a huge component of agriculture, and there are businesses built around this industry that you can start on a smaller scale.

If you have a passion for business and agriculture, but don’t have the resources to start a farm, here are some business ideas you can explore and develop in 2020.

Goat Rentals

This might sound like a funny service, but it’s actually quite beneficial. Goats are easy to raise and don’t require a lot of space. Starting a goat rental service can help you promote sustainable lawn care and agriculture in your area.

With a goat rental service, you rent out your goats as a form of living lawnmower. Instead of using machinery and human labor to mow a lawn, renters let the goats graze and trim the grass naturally. They’ll also eat the weeds and a few pests as they go. This is an effective way for businesses to reduce their expenses and their carbon footprint.

You can also have a variety of goats and use a goat identification system to classify them. Goats milk can be sold or repurposed into cheese, beauty products, and even candy.

Beekeeping

Over the last few years, there’s been an increase in awareness about the essential role that bees play in nourishing the environment. As a result, there’s been a push toward beekeeping as a hobby to help increase populations and improve bee conservation efforts.

This form of agriculture opens up a number of business opportunities. You can harvest honey or beeswax and sell them in raw form or turn them into other products. From natural beauty products to candles and even soaps, the options are endless.

Beekeeping can also be monetized through commercial pollination offerings , as well as creating beekeeping starter kits to help others get into the industry.

Egg Farming

Egg farming is another way to dip your toes into agro-business. This is another option that doesn’t require too much space to get started. The most common route is to sell chicken eggs, but you can also broaden your offering with ducks or quail.

The key to starting a successful egg farming business is to know your market, be transparent, and be compliant with local laws. You can build your fan base with a strong social media presence that allows kids in the neighborhood to check-in each day to see how your chicks are growing.

Another option is to have a chicken “rental” service in which someone pays for you to care for a chicken. In return, they get the eggs from that chicken as they’re produced.

Sustainable Farming and Gardening Consulting

If the hands-on business approach isn’t for you, consider offering your services as a sustainable farming or gardening consultant. As a farming consultant, you’ll likely require a formal education in agriculture and sustainability. To be a sustainable gardening consultant, however, you will not.

As more people move toward a zero-waste lifestyle, acting as a sustainable gardening consultant will help you help them achieve their goals. You can forge connections with rainwater collection services and organic seed providers to enhance your offering.

Farm Sitting

Pet sitting and house sitting are becoming increasingly common in the gig economy. This presents a fantastic opportunity to see the world while pursuing an agricultural lifestyle. When you offer farm sitting services, you care for someone’s farm while they’re away.

As a professional farm sitter, your reputation will mean everything. Gain experience by shadowing local farmers and offering to work in exchange for knowledge. Collect references and testimonials to start building an online presence and invest in insurance to cover yourself.

These simple agricultural business ideas are a great way to start celebrating your passion for agriculture and entrepreneurship.