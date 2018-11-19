Amazon, E-com, and Affiliate Online Small Business Opportunities and Ideas

E-commerce is a growing business model in today’s digital age. Because e-commerce businesses are easy to manage and have a wide reach because of the availability of the Internet and other tools, many individuals and small business owners are looking for ideas and opportunities to thrive in e-commerce.

There are many things that you can start, and here are some of them:

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA)

Amazon is one of the most famous e-commerce platforms because of its global reach. If you own a small business and aim to gain a larger audience without a lot of hassle on your end, this platform is for you.

With the FBA business model, Amazon will take care of fulfilling your orders from storage to postage of your items. All you need to do is focus on your products and how to improve them, and use an Amazon seller account.

Amazon Affiliate Program

Another opportunity using the Amazon platform is their affiliate program. If you have a website or blog, you can sign up for the program, get approved, and place Amazon affiliate links on your site where you get a commission for every customer purchase through one of your links.

This can be a good idea if you’re looking at earning money on the side for your small business, or if you’re just starting your entrepreneurial path. It’s best that you focus on a niche of your expertise, for example, gadgets and technology, in order to effectively turn your website’s visitors into buyers.

Other Affiliate Programs

Besides Amazon, many affiliate programs offer higher payments depending on your niche. Keep in mind that you will be able to maximize your affiliate links earnings if you do your research, vary your networks, and drive traffic to your website. Some of the best affiliate programs for 2018 are:

Clickbank

ShareASale

JVZoo

CJ Affiliate by Conversant

PeerFly

FlexOffers

eBay Partner Network

Avangate

AvantLink

Shopify Affiliate Program

Build Your Own E-commerce Store

You may think this is a ridiculous idea when e-commerce sites are already everywhere, and you don’t even know how to make one. With tools like WooCommerce and Shopify, it has never been easier to create your online store without costing an arm and a leg. However, you need to do a lot of research in order to stand out among the rest. In addition, drop shipping can be an option for physical goods when you find the right and reliable supplier.

Monetize your Blog

Blogging is increasingly becoming a trend because bloggers can write about a niche they are comfortable with and still get paid. Affiliate links, advertising, and reviewing products or services are some of the ways you can earn through blogs.

Write an eBook

If you have a book idea or have been wanting to write one, it’s the right time to get started and be an independent author. Technology has made it a lot easier to be able to self-publish a book without needing publishing houses or agents. Here are some self-publishing sites you can check out:

Lulu

Blurb

Scribd

CreateSpace

Smashwords

Kobo

Kindle Direct Publishing

Barnes & Noble Press

IngramSpark

BookBaby

Create and Sell Online Courses

Are you really good at something that you can teach others about it? Do you have teaching expertise for a particular subject? If so, you can create online courses and sell them on your website or teaching platforms like Teachable and Udemy. There’s a variety of audience out there who may need what you can teach.

Become a Coach

If you’re comfortable with speaking to clients directly, you can go further than selling online courses to becoming a coach of your expertise. Some people learn better with this method than reading or taking classes, so this is something that you can consider.

Start a Photography Business

Photography as a hobby can be turned into a business by becoming a stock photographer. There are many stock photo websites available, and you can make money from doing something that you actually like. Try sites like Shutterstock, Alamy, and Flickr.

Be a Digital Marketer

Are you tech savvy and a marketing genius? Digital marketers are a big thing in this digital time. You can become a marketer for other entrepreneurs and small businesses who are clueless or could use your expertise in this area. Lead generation, click funnels, content marketing, and social media advertising are some of the options in this field. Pages like journalreview.org ecommerce biz show real-life stories of online entrepreneurs who made it big.

There are definitely more online small business opportunities and ideas out there. In the rise of technology and innovation, options are becoming endless, and you just have to find what’s right for you.