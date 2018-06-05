American Airlines Awards Customer Cup to Redmond Based Employees

RDM Team recognized for providing exceptional service in the first quarter of 2018

Locally based American Airlines employees will be celebrating a customer service victory this week as the airline announced Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) is among the top seven regional airports to be honored for outstanding customer experience during the first quarter of 2018.

The program is called the Customer Cup, the winners of which are recognized each quarter throughout the year. “We created the Customer Cup to build competition between airport teams who are focused on delivering an improved customer experience,” said Kenji Hashimoto, American’s Senior Vice President Regional Carriers. “A good customer experience is the foundation for building customer loyalty, and we recognize seven airports each quarter that are exceeding their performance goals by enhancing the travel experience for our customers.”

Customer Cups are categorized and awarded by market size from largest stations to smallest stations, according to flight activity. The award recognizes airport teams for their performance in serving customers at the airport across five primary customer touch points: departure dependability, turn flight dependability, baggage performance, customer feedback, and overall airport satisfaction. The Redmond station is operated by Envoy Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines Group, and was awarded the Customer Cup for exceeding performance goals in each category.

“This honor means a lot to our airport and our carrier teams at RDM,” said Zachary Bass, RDM Airport Director. “This has been a busy year for us as we experienced a 12 percent increase in passenger loads. The American Airlines team’s efforts significantly contributed to our success in servicing that growth and I am proud they were able to remain focused on keeping customer service front and center.”

The American Airlines Customer Cup is part of a broader focus the airline has put toward improving the experience for its customers. With more than 250 employee teams across the network, American encourages all employees to bring forward ideas and solutions to problems they’ve identified in the travel experience. With stations competing for the Customer Cup honor quarterly, employees who contribute earn network bragging rights and a party in their honor for working hard to improve the airline’s customer service rankings.

About American Airlines Group

Together with regional partner American Eagle, American Airlines offers an average of nearly 6,700 flights daily to 350 destinations in 50 countries.

About Envoy Air Inc.

Envoy Air Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines Group, Envoy operates 180 aircraft on 900 daily flights to more than 150 destinations around the world.