Tobacco use remains the single largest preventable cause of disease and premature death in the world. In Crook County, approximately 68 persons die as a direct result of tobacco each year. $23.6 million is spent on tobacco related medical costs each year in our county alone.

Every year, on the third Thursday of November, smokers across the nation take part in the American Cancer Society Great American Smokeout event. By quitting — even for one day — smokers will be taking an important step toward a healthier life and reducing their cancer risk. “It’s a process that starts one day at a time, and Crook County Health Department supports you to be successful in your journey to leading a tobacco-free life,” says Muriel DeLaVergne-Brown, director.

Crook County leaders recognize that tobacco use is unhealthy. Coincidentally, November 16, 2017 also marked the day that Crook County Ordinance #300 goes into effect. This ordinance requires all Crook County retailers who sell tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, to post Oregon Tobacco Quitline contact information at the point of sale.

Oregon Tobacco Quitline, 1-800-784-8669, www.quitnow.net/oregon