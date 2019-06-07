America’s Top Dog Model PupStars 2019 Contest Winner from Bend

(Photo above: Moto Girl’s sporty style | Photo by Troy Martin)

The canine-savvy creators of the 15th annual dog-modeling competition announces America’s Top PupStars, the theme for the 2019 Contest. Focusing on influencers for 2019 is the process of identifying aspiring canine models, while embracing America’s Top Dog Model organization’s contest mission to “celebrate dogs that make a difference” in people’s lives.

America’s Top Dog Model 2019 winner and finalists were selected for their star qualities, winning stories, training, charities and best thought-out photographic portrayal of the contest theme PupStars.

(Moto Girl styles in plaid | Photo by Moto Girl’s Mom April Nichols)

Congratulations to national contest winner Moto Girl, a stunning Chihuahua from Bend. Her mom, April Nichols, wanted a Chihuahua and she was inquiring about the breed. One day, a lady called asking her to give a puppy a home. The puppy’s family had a health emergency and could no longer care for her. She thought that the Nichols would be a perfect match for her. They went to see the puppy that day and instantly fell in love. Now, Moto Girl is the newest addition to the Nichols family and she has stolen their hearts. “She is the star of our home,” says April. “I would never have thought that such a big personality could be in such a tiny dog.”

At ten months old, Moto Girl has passed basic obedience and she is now working towards earning her Canine Good Citizen Certificate. In addition to being a quick learner, Moto Girl is clever, sporty, loving, loyal — and a fashionista. When she gets dressed up, Moto Girl is a show stopper. She has a graceful prance, much like a model walking the runway. Moto Girl was definitely born to be a PupStar!

Moto Girl’s prizes include the Cover of America’s Top Dog Model Calendar, Model Management and Career Coaching with America’s Top Dog Model founder Jo Jo Harder, crocheted couture gown from Fur Friends Couture, portrait piece of jewelry from Li’Jeweled, Pupstar style hat from Hayleys Hats, original watercolor of winning photo from Connie Benwitt Art, a tiara and signature wear from America’s Top Dog Model and an autographed copy of How to Become a Top Dog Model.

Eleven fabulous finalists include Nevada, Athena, Ryder Cole, Tucker, Bella Boo, Macie Blu, Presley, Daphney, Kekoa, Peanut and Kronos. Contest winner and finalists will star in America’s Top Dog Model’s reality web series, How to Get to the Top. This original series is scheduled to launch in August on America’s Top Dog Model YouTube Channel.

America’s Top Dog Model lifestyle brand includes an annual calendar contest, books, a TV Show, charity events, an online store and model management — proof that fun ideas can inspire millions, humans and canines alike.

AmericasTopDogModel.com

AmericasTopDog@aol.com