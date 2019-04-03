What Is Analytics and Why Is It Essential for Digital Marketing Success?

Digital marketing strategies used today have become quite sophisticated and advanced. Many companies cannot do without employing digital tools to market their products and services effectively. Determining the success of these tools highly depends on a large amount of data and interpreting them using analytics. As such, digital marketing works hand-in-hand with digital analytics. The key concept is to use data to get optimum results from each marketing strategy in place.

What is digital analytics?

Technology is a massive advantage for businesses today because they can easily keep track and record results to find out if their efforts and strategies are paying off. Imagine the convenience of having data readily available for you to interpret and determine whether your marketing goals are being met.

Creating and posting content is one step of the process. Tracking your success through digital analytics allows you to improve and refine your strategies to better achieve the goals you have set for your company. Analytics is an indispensable tool for marketers because it gives insight into the value that marketing content brings to both the target audience and the company. Digital marketing firms like HC Media attest to the importance of analytics in focusing on essential metrics to measure for each digital marketing platform used such as social media, blogs, website, and email marketing.

How to choose the right digital marketing analytics

In selecting the right analytics to use, the process involves four steps:

Set goals that the program intends to achieve. Goal-setting is the first step to narrowing down the best approach to digital marketing analytics. Some of the most common goals include generating leads, increasing website traffic, customer engagement, and increasing conversion. Assign specific KPIs for each target. Each KPI assigned to achieve a goal needs to be SMART. A KPI has to be specific to the target it aims to achieve, must be met at a particular time, and with a metric that is realistic and attainable. Identify the right strategy to achieve the goal and hit the KPI. This step pertains to employing specific tools such as blogs, social media marketing, and email marketing. Choose a metric assigned to each KPI according to the type of campaign. What this step entails is defining a KPI and metric that best suits the campaign it wants to measure.

The success of digital marketing analytics depends on these steps. A company can either assign the task of analysing digital marketing data to their internal marketing team or outsource services from a marketing firm. Most firms design their services to not only help mobilise marketing strategies but to also help companies make sense of the numbers.

Measuring digital marketing success with analytics

The marketing industry today recognises the importance of digital strategies and analytics in the success of a business. Using metrics and KPIs in measuring how each campaign achieves specific goals adds value to the marketing efforts of a company. Analytics is not only meant to produce data, but also to interpret this data into actionable objectives that can justify and maximise the company’s investment in various digital marketing tools.

Image: https://pixabay.com/photos/digital-marketing-seo-google-1725340/