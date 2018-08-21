Announcing Poke Row – New Restaurant in NWX Now Open

(Photo courtesy of Poke Row)

At Poke Row, the focus is on fresh and healthy food, in a cozy, casual environment.

Whether you dine in or take away, you can expect the best local, natural and sustainable ingredients – all put together just the way you like. Each poke bowl is made to order, with your choice of proteins, sauce and delicious toppings.

Poke Row was founded by the passionate team behind Bend’s award-winning 5 Fusion and Sushi Bar. 5 Fusion owner Lilian Chu, Chef Tyler Shen and Justin Chu were all inspired by the rise of poke on the mainland, and saw an irresistible opportunity to bring a bit of authentic Hawaiian flavor to the High Desert.

Each month, 10% of all Monday sales for the month will be donated to local charities. The beneficiary for September is The Education Foundation for Bend-LaPine Schools, and the October beneficiary will be Oregon Adaptive Sports. Come out for wonderful food for a great cause.

Click HERE to see the menu