Annual Archaeology Series Returns to Smith Rock State Park in October

Smith Rock State Park will host its annual Oregon Archaeology Celebration lecture series in October. The Friday evening presentations will all take place 7-8:30pm at the park’s welcome center, 10087 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne. The free talks are open to the public and will include a question and answer period.

“We’re excited to continue the series again this year,” said Paul Patton, resource specialist with Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD.) “It’s an outstanding opportunity for people to discover the compelling, colorful history and heritage of our region.”

Smith Rock State Park charges a $5 day-use parking fee. View a PDF map of the park online.

Scheduled presentations:

October 4: Life and Art on the Columbia Plateau, presented by Aurolyn Stwyer, Native Arts and Cultures Foundation mentor fellow and master beadwork artist. Learn more online.

October 11: The Rock Art of Washington State, presented by Eric Iseman, rock art researcher and retired OPRD park ranger. Learn more online.

October 18: The Tribal History of the Oregon Paiutes, including the Story of Animal Village (Smith Rock area), presented by Jim Gardner, author, historian and President Emeritus of Lewis & Clark College. Learn more online.

October 25: Obscure Oregon: The Columbia Southern Railroad, presented by Paul M. Patton, OPRD resource specialist. Learn more online.

The Oregon Archaeology Celebration was established in 1993 when Gov. Barbara Roberts issued a proclamation that set aside one month each year to celebrate and promote Oregon’s archaeology, cultural heritage and history.

Smith Rock State Park is located off U.S. 97, three miles north of Redmond and three miles east of Terrebonne. The park’s welcome center is ADA accessible.

oregonstateparks.org • 541-923-7551, ext. 21