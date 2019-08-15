Annual Chip in FORE! Kids Golf Tournament Set for October 4

(Image | Courtesy of Deschutes Children’s Foundation)

Join Deschutes Children’s Foundation for our annual golf tournament on Friday, October 4. Tournament play includes lunch, refreshments, golf cart use and awards reception, plus games and prizes. If you would like to join us as a corporate foursome, foursome or individual golfer, register here.

Getting involved and supporting Deschutes Children’s Foundation is fun. As a sponsor you’ll have the opportunity to promote your company in marketing and promotional materials and even interact with golfers at the event — all while helping Central Oregonians and their families build better lives.

Deschutes Children’s Foundation is a Deschutes County 501(c)(3) nonprofit agency that provides the space and support where nonprofits succeed at helping children and families.

deschuteschildrensfoundation.org • 541-388-3101