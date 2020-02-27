(Photo | Courtesy of La Pine Lions Club)

The La Pine Lions Club has announced they will be hosting the annual Convention for Oregon Lions District 36G on April 24 and 25. District Governor, La Pine’s Gary Mose, strongly desired to hold this important gathering in La Pine to not only show off the area’s beauty, but to let the rest of Oregon know their hospitality and genuine caring for their children and those in need.

The La Pine community is expecting about 150 Lions.

The emphasis this year is on Childhood Cancer. As part of their convention projects, they are accepting new or handmade blankets, hats and scarves, new PJs for infants and youth and pop tabs. Donations are welcome any time, however, attendees are encouraged to bring their donations to the convention. Donations will benefit children and families in the district dealing with cancer and other childhood illnesses. They will also have a silent auction with proceeds going to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and St. Jude’s Children’s Cancer Research. Please consider donating silent auction items for these worthy causes; you need not attend the convention to donate.

For more information, email lapinelionsclub@gmail.com or visit lapinelionsclub.org