Annual “RiverFeast” Dinner & Auction to Benefit Deschutes River Conservancy

The Deschutes River Conservancy (DRC) will hold their largest annual fundraiser, the RiverFeast Dinner and Auction beginning at 5:30pm on Saturday, May 12 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon’s expansive and light event space.

Presented by First Interstate Bank and RE/MAX Key Properties, the annual RiverFeast Dinner and Auction supports the DRC’s mission to restore streamflow and improve water quality in the Deschutes River Basin.

Tickets to attend RiverFeast are $100 per person, and include a four-course dinner, wine from Va Piano Vineyards, beer from Deschutes Brewery and live music. During the evening, guests will bid on exclusive travel adventures and experiences, custom art and rare fishing opportunities, as well as participate in the RiverFeast “Choose Your Own Adventure” raffle, for a chance to visit Tuscany, New Orleans or the Dominican Republic. Raffle ticket holders need not be present at RiverFeast in order to win.

This event is made possible by the generous sponsors who invest in the preservation of Central Oregon’s treasured Deschutes River. These sponsors include Bigfoot Beverages, ASI Wealth Management and Consulting Services, Resource Specialists Inc, Hayden Homes, Central Oregon Irrigation District, Brooks Resources and Portland General Electric.

“RE/MAX and the Buccola family are proud to support the work of the Deschutes River Conservancy as they bring the community together to restore the rivers and streams of Central Oregon. As a family, we’ve chosen to live here for the wonderful lifestyle and amazing community and having healthy rivers is important today and for generations to come,” said Ryan Buccola, co-owner of RE/MAX Key Properties in Bend.

“First Interstate Bank is proud to be a part of the community in Central Oregon. As a community partner, we take pride in caring for our region. For over 20 years, the Deschutes River Conservancy has been bringing people together to create win-win solutions for rivers, farmers and cities, and we are honored to stand alongside them in support,” said Bill Kuhn, Bend market president of First Interstate Bank

Tickets and information at deschutesriver.org • 541-382-4077 x25