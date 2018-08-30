Anti-Harassment & Discrimination in the Workplace with Christine Frazer

This upcoming class will provide businesses with an overall understanding of harassment and discrimination in a company or organizational environment, which is a particularly timely topic for all of us.

Instructor Christine Frazer’s career has spanned for-profit, non-profit, public and private work entities, with many years spent doing human resources for prisons. Her wide experience in the HR field means that she has pretty much seen it all!

Christine’s specialty is helping companies set themselves up for success by building a solid human resources foundation, which means she may not tell you what you want to hear, but she will tell you what you need to know!

Join us in September to make sure you are clear about:

Harassment and discrimination in the workplace as defined by law

Types of harassment and discrimination to be aware of and how they should be addressed

How to identify potential harassment or discrimination in circumstances you might not otherwise think about

The employer’s responsibility as it relates to harassment and discrimination in the workplace

An employee’s responsibility, in general, as it relates to harassment and discrimination in the workplace

Dates: Two Wednesday mornings, September 19 & 26

Time: 9-11am

Location: COCC’s Chandler Lab (off-campus at 1027 NW Trenton Avenue in Bend)

Cost: $89

Call us at 541-383-7290 or email sbdc@cocc.edu or register online