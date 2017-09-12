Aperion Management Group Hosts Second Annual Farm to Fork Dinner to Benefit Heart of Oregon Corps

There are a few events in Central Oregon that really stand out from the crowd and Farm to Fork Dinner: Sunset at the Green is one of them! Now in its second year, this amazing farm to fork dinner event will feature not only one, but two local chefs, Kevin Linde, Pronghorn Resort Executive Chef, and Corey Whalen, One Street Down Café Chef, who will be serving up impeccably prepared local fare. Farmers from around the region will be providing meat, produce and cheese for the evening and will be featured at the event.

Just as last year, 100% of proceeds will be donated to local non-profit, Heart of Oregon Corps with the goal of doubling the amount raised from $15,000 to $30,000. Heart of Oregon trains tomorrow’s workforce today by providing job skills training, education, and leadership development to youth ages 16-24 who face major barriers to success. Local youth will be learning job skills by assisting in the service at the dinner and by speaking about how Heart of Oregon Corps has impacted their lives.

“We are so excited to be approaching the second year of this incredible dinner event,” said Laura Handy, Heart of Oregon Corps Executive Director. “From the youth’s involvement in serving the feast to the return of the The Gambler and The Thief band to the amazing local food with now two local chefs, the event this year is sure to impress.”

Aperion Management Group will be hosting the evening and ensures that a good time will be had by all. Farm to Fork Dinner: Sunset at the Green will take place on Sunday, September 24 from 5-8 p.m. at Pronghorn Resort. Tickets are very limited and are now available to the public at http://heartoforegon.org/news-events/farm-to-fork.html.

Aperion Management Group, LLC

Aperion Management Group, LLC is Central Oregon’s first and only Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC) that specializes in Homeowners Association (HOA) management in Central Oregon. With over fifty years combined experience in management, building and development, Aperion strives to create a more responsive and efficient management process for communities in and around Bend. To learn more visit www.aperionmgmt.com, or call us at 541.389.3172.

Heart of Oregon Corps

Heart of Oregon Corps is a nonprofit organization that trains tomorrow’s workforce today. They are invested in inspiring and empowering positive change in the lives of Central Oregon youth through jobs, education, and stewardship. Their programming creates pathways out of poverty while stimulating regional economic growth. The “work-learn-earn” model invests in local young people, many of whom come from disadvantaged backgrounds, to prepare them for the workforce and to encourage their self-sufficiency. Every year, Heart of Oregon Corps provides job skills training, education, and leadership development to over 300 local young people ages 16-24.