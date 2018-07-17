Applications for the 2018 Sustainability Awards Now Being Accepted

(Photo above courtesy of Environmental Center)

On November 15, 2018, The Environmental Center will present its sixth Sustainability Awards, honoring businesses, organizations and individuals that are leading the way to a sustainable future in Central Oregon. Applications for awards will be accepted in four categories: Small Business (10 or less employees), Large Business (more than 10 employees), Organization (government and nonprofits), and Individual.

Request an application and learn more about the awards at: www.envirocenter.org/sustainabilityawards.

All completed applications are due by September 14.

The Environmental Center hosts the Sustainability Awards to highlight the determined and persistent change makers in our local communities who are essential to achieving a sustainable future.

“By showcasing their commitment to a healthy environment, a vibrant economy, and an equitable society, we hope to inspire even more sustainable action in Central Oregon,” said Executive Director Mike Riley.

The 2018 Sustainability Awards are sponsored by Worthy Brewing. The awards ceremony will take place on November 15 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon.

Awards are given out every other year. In 2016, seven awards went to:

Individual : Allison Murphy

: Allison Murphy Small Business : Pacific Crest Affordable Housing

: Pacific Crest Affordable Housing Large Business : Pine Mountain Sports

: Pine Mountain Sports Special Award—Pioneers : Bob and Mary Devore

: Bob and Mary Devore Special Award—Rookie of the Year : The Broomsmen

: The Broomsmen Special Award—Industry Leader : GreenSavers

: GreenSavers Special Award—Forward Momentum : City of Bend

For examples of past winners and summaries of why they won, click here.