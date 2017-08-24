Applications Due for Bend Outdoor Worx Venture Out Festival

Bend Outdoor Worx (BOW), Central Oregon’s outdoor industry accelerator, is encouraging applications (due August 31, 2017) for 2017 Venture Out Festival, to be held October 18 at the Tower Theatre in downtown Bend.

The BOW Venture Out Festival is the first funding event solely for the outdoor industry. Early stage and growth stage outdoor company pitch finalists will secure an opportunity to present to the audience at the 450 seat Tower Theatre. Winners receive cash prize grants and/or equity money.

At last year’s Venture Out Festival, $113,000 was awarded to three different outdoor companies. Awards included the $10k BreakOut award for early stage companies, the $100k Ready to Roll investment award for growth stage companies, and a surprise $3,000 Judges Award for either stage.

Outdoor companies seeking funding and visibility are encouraged to apply at http://bendoutdoorworx.com/apply/ Applications close August 31, 2017.