Apply Now for OSU Extension Master Food Preserver Program

Applications are being accepted for Master Food Preserver (MFP) volunteer training for 2019. MFPs help Central Oregonians make safe food preservation choices, avoid serious illness and help reduce food waste. The application deadline is February 14.

Oregon State University Service Extension offices are recruiting volunteers to participate in food safety and preservation training on Wednesdays, April 3 – May 22, 9am to 3pm. The fun, interactive training sessions will be at the OSU Extension/Deschutes County office at the Fairgrounds in Redmond. The program fee is $75.

After an interview and acceptance into the program, trainees will receive an extensive resource notebook with the current, most reliable methods for preserving food safely at home. “Hands on” practice in our kitchen will help participants reinforce their knowledge and skills.

Master Food Preserver volunteer trainees agree to spend 48 hours helping local residents learn how to handle and preserve food safely during the food preservation season. Volunteer activities include conducting or assisting with public workshops, testing pressure canner gauges, and staffing exhibit booths at county fairs.

Persons interested in becoming a Master Food Preserver volunteer should review the Master Food Preserver program information and application link at https://extension.oregonstate.edu/deschutes/events/master-food-preserver-volunteer-program. If you have questions, contact us at 541-548-6088 or glenda.hyde@oregonstate.edu. Apply by email, mail or in person.

This program benefits volunteers, who find it rewarding to learn more about food safety and food preservation, gain new or update skills, make new friends with common interests, and share knowledge with others. By volunteering, MFPs are able to help others, use their skills in a meaningful way, and receive reliable, up-to-date information. The program content is based on US Department of Agriculture, National Center for Home Food Preservation research.