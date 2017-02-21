Applying for Grants: Conversations With Funders Workshops

How to apply for close to $5 million in grants offered this year will be the focus of Conversations with Funders, a nine-stop statewide tour in February led by Oregon Cultural Trust Manager Aili Schreiner in partnership with the Oregon Arts Commission, Oregon Heritage, Oregon Humanities and the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office. Joined by representatives from the Oregon Community Foundation, Travel Oregon and the Regional Arts and Culture Council (Portland only), the group also will share information on statewide programming resources.

Central Oregon– all events 3:30-6:15pm in Sunriver: Tuesday, February 28, Sunriver Area Public Library (56855 Venture Lane)

Organizations encouraged to attend Conversations with Funders include libraries, arts organizations, museums, cultural centers, historical societies, arts alliances, literary groups and heritage organizations. All cultural nonprofit organizations are welcome.

“There are more than 1,450 cultural nonprofits serving Oregonians,” said Schreiner. “We want to make sure they know about the grant funds and significant programming resources that are here to support them.”

Among the grant opportunities discussed will be the Cultural Trust’s 2018 Cultural Development Grants; grant guidelines are now posted on the Trust website for an application deadline of April 21: http://culturaltrust.org/wp-content/uploads/CDV_FY18_GuidelinesBudgetForms_20170119.pdf