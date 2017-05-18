April Real Estate Forecast Shows Increased Sales & Consistent Inventory Numbers

The month of April showed some market trends that we expect to continue into summer in the Central Oregon Real Estate Market. The number of new listings is on the rise and sales have climbed steadily since February.

New Listings

The number of new listings has grown a total of 8 percent from the previous month, which is expected during this time of year. New listings popping onto the market seems to be a trend in the spring time, as sellers are ready to take the necessary steps to sell their home. It’s a great time of year to get your home listed as plenty of buyers are ready to start making serious offers at the beginning of the warmer season.

Sold Properties

The total number of active listings has grown since February, ending the month with 389 active listings on May 1. Sales are increasing as well. The number of sold properties has grown consistently from 128 in February to 171 in March and ending most recently with 220 in April.

Buyers aren’t slowing down, even with slightly lower inventory numbers. With fewer properties to look at buyers are ready to make offers when they find the right property, rather than wait around and weigh options. The number of sold homes increased by 28 percent from last month, showing that it’s still a strong market for selling your home, with lots of interested buyers.

The number of pending sales dropped 17 percent from March. The higher number of pending sales at the end of March contributed to a healthy number of completed sales in April.

Competitive Pricing

Typically, as inventory falls, home prices can tend to rise, as seller’s have little competition. The pricing in the Central Oregon Real Estate Market is back to pre-recession figures. With the high demand for housing in Central Oregon, we don’t predict that pricing will decline soon.

While pricing is at a record high, it is important to price your property competitively. If a property remains on the market too long because it is overpriced, it may start to get overlooked in a potential buyer’s home search. Price reductions in the Central Oregon Real Estate Market saw a 38 percent increase over the previous month.

Take Away

If you’re looking for help with finding the perfect home or listing a new property in Central Oregon, Duke Warner Realty is ready to help. Get in touch with us today at dukewarner.com, browse our Facebook page, or call us at 541-382-8262.