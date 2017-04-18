(Photo courtesy of The Center Foundation)

Panel of Experts to Address Concussions in Youth at Free Community Event in Bend, Oregon

The Center Foundation presents a free community event focused on youth concussion awareness and management, sponsored by Bend Parks and Recreation District. Are we… Ahead of the Game? is on Thursday, April 20 from 6–8pm in the Bend Senior High School Auditorium.

“Being informed about how to manage and prevent concussions is an important topic for our community,” said Don Horton, executive director, Bend Park and Recreation District. “For the past several years, the District has required our volunteer coaches, employees and parents of youth participants involved with our sports programs to be educated about concussion awareness, and this event is a wonderful opportunity to learn even more directly from medical experts.”

The keynote speaker for the event is Dr. James Bryan, neuropsychologist for the Portland Timbers, who will discuss his experience managing concussions for a major league soccer team. Neuropsychology has a significant role to help treat people experiencing prolonged post-concussion symptoms. Other featured speakers include local concussion management experts, Dr. Viviane Ugalde, Medical Director Concussion Management for the Center Foundation and Dr. Sondra Marshal, neuropsychologist for St. Charles and COPA.

“If we can help parents, grandparents, students, teachers, and coaches identify and report concussion symptoms early on, we can do a lot to support recovery for our Central Oregon youth,” said Viviane Ugalde, MD from The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research.

This community event kicks off a larger concussion conference for the medical community. Ahead of the Game, is a two-day conference in Bend, Oregon on April 21-22 led by nationally recognized concussion experts.

To register for this free event visit https://aheadofthegamebend.eventbrite.com. Raffle prizes and refreshments provided.

The Center Foundation

The Center Foundation partners with Central Oregon high schools to provide certified athletic trainers at their schools and on the sidelines of local sporting events. Our athletic trainers serve more than 3,000 students at over 760 sporting events per year, not only assisting with concussion and sports related injuries, but also educating students on the importance of sports safety. Our programs also cover brain and spinal cord injury prevention education in grade schools, a free bike helmet program, annual free pre-participation sports physicals for student athletes, as well as professional education seminars and conferences.