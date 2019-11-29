Are you a Fashion Enthusiast? Here are Top 3 Fall 2019 Trends to Look Out For

Fashion keeps on being reborn, and the fall of 2019 is no different. Fashion trends of yesteryears are making a comeback. You’ll find some of the trends are in your wardrobe, all you need to do is add an accessory, and you’ll be ready to walk the runway of your daily life in fall. The best season to experiment with fashion ideas is autumn, so don’t let it pass you by without making a statement.

Find out some of the fabulous fashions trending in fall 2019 and grab yourself one.

1) Shoes

Nothing makes a great impression as beautiful shoes, and this fall The RealReal, the largest online store, has your back. Boots may cover your pretty pedicured toes, but you’ll be spoiled for choice as there’re trendy boots to fit your taste and legs. Cowboy, animal print, combat, and ankle or knee-length boots will be a great selection to go with your favorite outfit.

Leather wedges, satin flats, suede sneakers, slingback pumps, mules, and loafers are all available at the store. Strappy sandals, peep-toe shoes will be ideal for the early fall days with a short skirt or dress. Temperatures will be dropping at the end of fall, grab yourself some boots to keep your feet warm.

2) Blazers

Blazers are a must-have in your wardrobe as they go with any season. They’re always stylish and classic, which makes them excellent wear with any outfit. For a draping effect, you can put a blazer over your shoulder.

Working in the corporate world shouldn’t limit you from trying a power suit blazer that’s pinstriped or plaid and with bold colors. If you’re bold enough, try an oversize blazer with biker shorts. Belting your favorite blazer is also trending, and it’s a great way to accentuate your waist.

Blazers with sleeves pulled up are trending this fall, and you can either buy one with the design or roll up the ones you have. The idea with this kind of blazer is to have the sleeves pass above your wrists. It’s a great way to show off your beautiful bracelets and favorite watch from The RealReal.

Buttoned up blazers, single or double-breasted, will keep you up with the fashion trends of the 2019 fall. When it comes to choosing the color, don’t limit yourself to black make it adventurous with any color of your choice. You can put on a colorful necklace or scarf to spice up your outfit.

3) Dresses

For the better part of 2019, puff-sleeve dresses have been trending, and the fall will see them get bigger and bolder. Try putting these dresses at the start of fall as when the temperatures drop, it may be tricky covering them up.

Maxi dresses are not going away in the fall of 2019, and you should have one in your closet. If you opt for a maxi dress during the day, get one with print or floral design, and easy to move around in. You can put on the dress with sandals for a casual look while an official look will go well with ankle boots and a blazer.

Leather dress, whether genuine or faux, don’t let this trend pass you in the 2019 fall. You may, however, have to go with darker colors instead of bright ones. If you don’t like the idea of wearing leather from head to toe, you can accessorize your dress with a leather belt, handbag, or jacket.

A tight budget need not limit you as The RealReal has very affordable shoes, dresses, and all fashion accessories you’ll need. The ideas above will help you step up with a spring knowing your fashion sense is a notch higher. All you need to do is get the right outfit for the right occasion.