Are you a Waste Master or Are You a Wishful Recycler? 

(The universal recycling symbol tells you what the material is made of but does NOT indicate whether or not an item is recyclable in Deschutes County | Photo Courtesy of Rethink Waste Project)

It’s tough to figure out how recycling works: what is recyclable, where can you recycle, where do your recyclables go after they leave the curb? Here are the answers to your burning questions.

What does the chasing arrows recycling symbol really mean? The recycling symbol with the number inside is the way the plastics industry identifies what type of plastic an item is made out of. They tell us about its past, not its future. Some communities decide what plastics they accept based on the number, but here in Deschutes County, we do not use numbers. Here we can recycle plastic bottles, tubs and jugs. Instead, use the numbers on the bottom to see if the plastic is safe for reuse. Did you know the following things are actually not recyclable in Deschutes County’s mixed curbside collection? Disposable coffee cups, plastic clamshells, plastic bags of any kind (keep your recyclables loose in the cart!) plastic cups of any kind. It’s better to leave it out than to be a “wishful recycler.” Although curbside recycling is relatively limited, there are many items that are recyclable elsewhere in Deschutes County. You can check out the drop-down menu tool at rethinkwasteproject.org/find-a-recycler-or-reuser . Find out where to take batteries, corks, computers, tires and more. Do you compost? Ok, you got me: compost is not exactly what we think of as recycling. But composting does take waste (in the form of food) and turn it into something new and usable. So isn’t that recycling? You can compost raw fruit and veggie scraps, eggshells, coffee and tea in your backyard or with worms. And if you live in Bend city limits, you can now compost ALL food scraps in your yard debris bin including bones and meat, leftovers, cheese and dairy.

If you have questions about recycling, waste reduction or composting, contact ani@envirocenter.org or visit rethinkwasteproject.org. Kasch is available for presentations on any of these topics — even virtually, in the times of COVID-19. Rethink Waste is an Environmental Center program that works in partnership with the Deschutes County Department of Solid Waste to provide waste reduction education to all people in Deschutes County.

