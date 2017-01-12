Art in Public Places Unveils Proposed Sculptures for Reed Market & 15th Street Roundabout in Bend

(Photos above by: L-R Stephen Fairfield, Carol Gold & Ulrich Pakker | courtesy of Art in Public Places)

Models of the three proposed sculptures for the Reed Market and 15th Street Roundabout will be on display at the downtown Bend Deschutes Public Library from January 13-29. The Art in Public Places (AiPP) committee invites the public to comment on the three sculptures proposed for the Reed Market and 15thStreet Roundabout. The sculpture selected will be included in the public art collection donated to the City of Bend.

Three finalists were selected from a call to artists that attracted over 190 submissions.

The three finalists are Carol Gold with the National Sculptors’ Guild in Colorado; Ulrich Pakker from Fountains and Sculpture Studios in Washington; and Stephen Fairfield, Patrick Marcus and Sheehan Wachter from New Media Art Collective in Arizona. Installation of the public art sculpture that is selected is anticipated to be in the fall of 2017.

“We reviewed a large number of submissions for this call to artists. The three finalists are very talented with great portfolios in public art installations and we eagerly anticipate the public input,” said Sue Hollern, president of Art in Public Places.

Art in Public Places creates an enhanced visual environment for Bend residents, and promotes tourism and economic vitality in the city through the artistic design of public spaces. AiPP’s financial support comes from the Bend Foundation, financed by Brooks Resources Corporation and shareholders of the company, from the Be Part of Art campaign and from private donations. www.artinpublicplaces.org

Visit Bend, an economic development organization to develop and build Bend’s tourism industry, created the Roundabout Art Route as a cultural tourism driver. www.visitbend.com