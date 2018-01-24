Ascent Architecture & Interiors Launches Small Business Team

(Photo above: Ascent designed Silver Moon’s downtown Bend pub, which won the High Desert Design Council’s “Best Commercial Interiors” award in 2017 | Photo Courtesy of Ascent Architecture & Interiors)

Ascent’s new Small Business Team delivers exceptional value and design for small business owners.

A thoughtfully designed space can make all the difference in a small business’ long-term success. For example, architecture and interior design communicates a business’ identity, affects employee workflows, and influences overall customer experience. To better help business owners navigate the often-complex design and permitting process—and ultimately create spaces business owners and their customers love—Ascent Architecture & Interiors has launched its Small Business Team (SBT) for 2018.

Ascent’s SBT offers a streamlined tenant-improvement and permitting process to help business owners get back to doing what they do best—running their businesses. Led by Ascent’s award-winning interior design department, the SBT has all of Ascent’s resources behind it, including the firm’s supervising architects, engineering consultants, and drafting support. These are the same professionals who designed the Silver Moon Brewing Pub (named High Desert Design Council “Best Commercial Interiors” for 2017), Agency Revolution, TenThirty Coworking, 900 Wall, Distinctive Dentistry and many more.

Ascent’s talented designers, combined with the SBT value-based pricing, ensure tenant-improvement (TI) projects are beautifully designed, comply with building codes, and

meet budgets.

Small business owners will work one-on-one with:

Lynn Baker, Ascent Lead Interior Designer: An NCIDQ-certified (No. 29584) interior designer, Baker has spent more than a decade creating award-winning commercial and medical spaces. Her specialties include life-safety, code compliance and incorporating brand

into interiors.

Tia Hanson, Ascent Small Projects Specialist/Designer: Hanson combines her master’s degree in interior architecture with her undergraduate study of human development to understand how employees and clients interact with spaces. She works to understand small business’ needs to create functional and attractive spaces.

“When we work with small business clients, we strive for a collaborative approach, taking the client’s ideas and input and working with them to design the best space for their business,” says Baker.

Ascent SBT project types include retail, restaurants, medical clinics, dental clinics, veterinary hospitals, administrative offices and more.

lbaker@ascentarch.com

thanson@ascentarch.com

ascent-architecture.com