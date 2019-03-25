What Should You Ask Your Interviewer at the End of a Data Science Interview?

Do you want a career as a data scientist?

This is an industry that is growing fast, and a golden opportunity for you to show your talents and start earning big. However, this demand doesn’t mean that you won’t face competition.

It goes without saying that you should prepare thoroughly for your data scientist interview. But you must also remember to prepare the correct questions to ask your interviewers at the end of the interview.

Why Should You Ask the Interviewer Questions?

Employers are looking for professionals who can provide maximum value to the company. Asking questions will show your enthusiasm for the role.

Your interviewers are experienced professionals and can provide key insights into the role. Make the most of the opportunity to ask them questions. Here are some reasons why:

You are showing that you are enthusiastic about the role and curious about the tasks associated with that role. An employee who is passionate about their work can provide great value to the company.

Asking pertinent questions about the company itself will indicate that you have thoroughly studied its work culture and are interested to find out more.

It demonstrates your knowledge and expertise.

Asking questions is a crucial way to figure out whether the company is the right workplace for you or not.

When you ask questions about the future objectives and expectations that the employer has for the role, or inquire about the company’s work culture or management styles, it will help you analyze the vision and mission of the company.

Questions for Recruiters at the End of a Data Science Interview

If you’re preparing for a data science interview, start preparing your questions for the recruiters straight away.

Here are some suggestions to help you formulate great questions:

Can you tell me more about the company charter?

Is this role focused on production engineering?

What is the team structure for the role and how does this fit into the rest of the organization?

Will I work with engineers or product managers?

What is the measurement of success in this post? (If you’re interviewing for research or analytics roles, this question is essential for you.)

Please tell me more about how the work process will be structured day to day.

What type of code review system does the team currently use? (Code reviews are very important for a company’s culture as well as for knowledge sharing.)

How does the team set its priorities?

What types of tools and computer systems are used?

Are there any opportunities for training and professional development?

Are there any programs available to identify and train future leaders?

Final Thoughts

No interview should be a one-way conversation. It’s always important to answer the recruiters’ questions properly, but you should also show your enthusiasm about the work by asking well considered questions.

Just make sure you don’t ask too many or irrelevant questions. Try to build a good and useful conversation. Let your recruiters see how keen you are to implement your knowledge.