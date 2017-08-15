Aspen Lakes in Sisters, Oregon Total Eclipse Celebration Week

Whether you’re a local looking for a good way to beat the crowds or a visitor traveling in for this once in a lifetime event, Aspen Lakes welcomes you.

Friday – Duck and Cover Day – expect this will be a big travel day so we’d like to invite you to spend your day here, relaxing with a round of golf, some drinks, maybe a meal. Enjoy our Locals’ Special price – just $49/player including cart rental. This price applies to everyone today!

Saturday – Save your Sanity Day – come out and receive free cart rental and range balls with your paid greens fees!

Sunday – join us for our Total(ity) Awesome special. Since the eclipse totality will be 42 seconds here at Aspen Lakes, your greens fee today is just $42, plus we’re giving you an 18 hole cart rental for 9 holes – just $12!

Monday – join us for our Blackout Golf Event – for additional details and to register, https://www.aspenlakes.com/outings-a-events/total-eclipse-blackout-tournament

Tuesday – we’re having our The Day After event – once again, everyone is a local, all day – $49 greens fee including cart rental.

To book you tee time, call the shop at 541-549-4653 or online https://www.aspenlakes.com/online-tee-times

RV sites available at http://theeclipsespot.com/