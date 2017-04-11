Assistance League of Bend Benefits 2,019 Local Students

(Photography provided by Assistance League)

Through its Clothes-for-Kids program called Operation School Bell, Assistance League of Bend provided new clothes to 2,023 students in Bend–La Pine Schools and the Redmond School District for the new 2016 school year.

Operation School Bell is the signature philanthropy of Assistance League of Bend, providing new clothes for children whose families are not able to afford basic school clothes.

With a reach that goes throughout Deschutes County, the organization directly benefited 1,210 students in Bend, 507 students in Redmond, and 307 students in LaPine/South County. The total expense was $177,882, which was funded through donations and grants made to Assistance League of Bend throughout the year.

“The generosity within our communities is amazing! The donations and grants received by Assistance League directly determines the number of kids we can provide clothes for. With the continuing growth in our student population, the need is greater each year,” says Beverly Adler, Assistance League Operation School Bell chair. “We know there are more children out there that need this program, and each year we strive to raise more money to top the previous year’s numbers.” Last year Assistance League provided clothes to 2,016 children.

Assistance League of Bend works with Deschutes County Schools to identify and refer children in grades K-12 to the program. Arranged shopping events are scheduled with the children accompanied by a parent or guardian. Each child selects their clothes with a specified budget depending on grade level, which averages $86. The organization’s goal is to help children develop self-esteem, encourage regular school attendance and positively impact their social and academic performance. Teachers and counselors consistently report improvement in these areas by those students who received clothes through the Operation School Bell Program.

The coordination of Operation School Bell requires many partners in order for it to succeed. Assistance League of Bend wishes to thank Bend–La Pine Schools, Redmond School District, Family Access Network, Walmart Bend and Walmart Redmond.

Assistance League of Bend is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people in need in Deschutes County, including children, seniors and cancer patients.

AssistanceLeagueBend.com

541-389-2075