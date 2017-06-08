Athleta to Open in Bend Oregon’s Old Mill District

Nationwide women’s premier fitness apparel shop to join ranks of Bend’s leading retail center

Athleta, the premier fitness apparel brand exclusively for women, will be opening a branch in Bend’s Old Mill District this fall. Gap, Inc. purchased Athleta in 2012. Athleta was originally founded in 1998 in Sonoma County to provide fashion-fueled fitness and lifestyle apparel for a variety of sports.

The brand provides innovative design for high-end performance and lifestyle products, tested on a talented team of internal women athletes. The company focuses on sustainable practices, including fabric and fiber development and technologies applied to women’s clothing for yoga, studio, running, gym, training, water sports, hiking and travel.

“Our region is known for the active lifestyle opportunities, both for visitors and locals. Athleta gives people another great option for clothing needed to fully enjoy all the adventures Central Oregon has to offer,” said Noelle Fredland, marketing director for the Old Mill District. “The fact that the company has a strong focus on sustainability and thoughtful innovation is just an added bonus I think our patrons will really love.”

The store will join its sister brands of Gap and Banana Republic in the Old Mill District’s retail lineup. Athleta, which boasts a tag line of “The Power of She”, has a mission of empowering women and filling the underserved need for apparel that fits right and works for women’s bodies. The company’s focus is on premium quality, total performance, feminine style and the versatility women seek for an active lifestyle.

Candace Gray of Oregon’s Envision Realty Advisors, which offers tenant and landlord leasing representation and property management services, was a key partner in bringing Athleta to Bend. The new store will be located at 320 SW Powerhouse Drive #100 at the north end of the Old Mill District shopping area. More information can be found at www.athleta.com.