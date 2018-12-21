How To Attract Gen Z Tourists To Your Hotel Business

When it comes to attracting customers to your hotel business, there are several challenges when it comes to marketing. Especially when you’re attracting customers from another country, you need to find ways to connect with them when they’re halfway across the world. When it comes to creating buyer personas, you have to create many based on the different nationalities that visit the country where you’re based. And your social media presence has to be strong enough that you can engage with customers in several time zones, and your pricing needs to work across different incomes.

One demographic you’ve been thinking about recently is Gen Zers. They’re especially difficult to market to because they don’t like traditional marketing and tend to be stingy with their money. But as one of the largest demographics out there, you need to get their attention—so here are some ways you can.

Make your business mobile-friendly

As someone attracting tourists all around the world, you already have a website that’s minimalistic and beautiful, and that captures the essence of your accommodations in pictures and lengthy descriptions. But if you want Gen Zers to pay attention, your website needs to look amazing on a mobile screen. They spend a lot of time on their phones and have grown up with devices in their hands, so if they need to wait for images to load or it’s hard to email you with queries straight from your website because the form is hard to fill out, they’ll choose another hotel that’s spent more time UX testing their website.

Even if you can’t afford a designer to optimize your site for mobile, you can use a free service such as Wix that allows you to design for both mobile and desktop simultaneously. Additionally, think about creating an app for easy reservations, or touristy apps such as guided walks or 3G-free directions to the best dining and drinking spots in the city. It’s yet another way to make customers aware of your business while making it phone-friendly, too.

Considering that 82 percent of consumers use their mobile phones to help make a decision when purchasing in-store, you can imagine just how much more they’ll be doing this when it comes to choosing accommodations halfway across the world.

Spend a lot of time on social media

When you’re looking to attract customers worldwide to your business, you need to spend a lot of time interacting with them on social media. But if you’re looking to attract Gen Zers, you need to spend even more time on these platforms. They’ve grown up with social media in their lives, following the news, celebrities, and their favorite influencers on Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat. So you can’t just have accounts on these platforms. You have to post regularly, and whenever anyone comments or likes something, you have to engage back. If you need help with engagement, think about a service like Social Gone Viral, which will get you visitors based on location, hashtags, and who your competitors are connecting with.

Whatever you do, remember that Instagram is the most important platform to invest time in. It’s popular among Gen Zers but is gaining popularity among other groups, too, so it’s a great way to connect with everyone. See what your competitors are doing and survey customers so that you can figure out what filters, photos, and fonts to use. Instagram Stories are important, too, and a way to show off not only the accommodations you offer but also the beautiful sights wherever you’re based. 64 percent of 18-29 year olds use Instagram, which goes to show just how important it is for you to up your Instagram engagement.

Be conscious and community-oriented

According to Oberlo, “Generation Z cares about the world. They’re acutely aware of environmental, political, and socio-economic problems that societies face today… 55 percent of Gen Z choose brands that are eco-friendly and socially responsible.”

So as someone working in the tourism industry, think about the impact your business has on the culture where you’re based, and make a difference. Work with local tour guides and restaurants, and make this part of your mission on your website. Be eco-friendly, recycling all you can and spending less water than your competitors do. The more you commit to making the world a better place, the more Gen Zers will want to stay at your hotel. It’s giving the customers what they want, which is something entrepreneurs like Tom Zaccagnino have mastered.

These are some of the best ways to get Gen Z tourists booking accommodations at your hotel business. What other strategies have worked for you to get customer attention around the world?